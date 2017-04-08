 
News By Tag
* Novel War Dictator Blood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Free eBooks to Celebrate Launch of "Insurrection: Tiger Legion"

 
 
temporary free eBooks
temporary free eBooks
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:
Dan Santos

dansantosauthor@gmail.com

Free eBooks to Celebrate launch of "Insurrection: Tiger Legion."

April 8, 2017 —

To celebrate the launch of "Insurrection: Tiger Legion" after a 67 day State Department, CIA and DoD hold, Dan Santos has a free promotion in Amazon.com. The first two eBooks in the Insurrection Series may be downloaded for free from April 9 to 11, 2017.

Go to Amazon.com, write Dan Santos in the search box, and download FREE the eBooks for "Insurrection: Appalachian Command" and "Insurrection: Mile-High Blood."

The Insurrection Series tells the story of America's first dictator and the brave freedom fighters who battled him. A massive terror attack had thrown the US Government into disarray, allowing the Chief of Naval Operations to take over the presidency and become a dictator. The hero's wife and unborn son die in the terror attack, turning him into a the enemy's worst nightmare. His beautiful comrade falls in love with him. Will he reciprocate? The action is non-stop and bloody!

Contact:
Dan Santos
www.DanSantos.us (http://facebook.com/InsurrectionAppalachianCommand)

For additional information or a copy of this release, contact: dansantosauthor@gmail.com

Free eBooks to Celebrate launch of "Insurrection: Tiger Legion."
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:2404472797
Tags:Novel War Dictator Blood
Industry:Books
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dan Santos, Author PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share