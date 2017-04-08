 
US State Department Allows Dan Santos to Publish "Insurrection: Tiger Legion"

 
 
Dan Santos, Novelist
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:
Dan Santos

dansantosauthor@gmail.com

US Government Ends Hold and Dan Santos Publishes Third Episode of the Insurrection Series, "Insurrection: Tiger Legion."

April 8, 2017 —

Dan Santos, a former US diplomat and Army Infantry Officer turned novelist just published Insurrection: Tiger Legion after a 67 day State Department, CIA and DoD hold while they reviewed it for classified information.

This is the third episode of the Insurrection Series, the story of how America fell under its first dictatorship and the brave men and women who fought against the usurper and his allies.

Rebel commandos led by Jude and Kate fight their way into the Point Loma naval base to rescue interim President Joe Baker.

Taking him back to Rebel controlled territory Jude gets an actionable intelligence report on the hideout of the terrorist mastermind who blew up the White House and the Capitol. Jude's wife and unborn son were among the victims and he swore to avenge them.

Jude and Kate rush over to the suspected terrorist hideout in Southern Spain while Rebel armored columns try to take back the West Coast from China's military occupation forces.

The eBook and the paperback print version are carried by Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Smashwords and iTunes.

Contact:
Dan Santos
http://facebook.com/InsurrectionAppalachianCommand

For additional information or a copy of this release, contact: dansantosauthor@gmail.com

US Government Ends Hold and Dan Santos Publishes Third Episode of the Insurrection Series, "Insurrection: Tiger Legion."
