US State Department Allows Dan Santos to Publish "Insurrection: Tiger Legion"

Dan Santos, Novelist

Dan Santos, a former US diplomat and Army Infantry Officer turned novelist just published "Insurrection: Tiger Legion." This is the third episode of the Insurrection Series, the story of how America fell under its first dictatorship and the brave men and women who fought against the usurper and his allies. Rebel commandos led by Jude and Kate fight their way into the Point Loma naval base to rescue interim President Joe Baker. Taking him back to Rebel controlled territory Jude gets an actionable intelligence report on the hideout of the terrorist mastermind who blew up the White House and the Capitol. Jude's wife and unborn son were among the victims and he swore to avenge them. Jude and Kate rush over to the suspected terrorist hideout in Southern Spain while Rebel armored columns try to take back the West Coast from China's military occupation forces. The eBook and the paperback print version are carried by Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Smashwords and iTunes. Contact: Dan Santos dansantosauthor@gmail.com