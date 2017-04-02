News By Tag
Smile and Soul Entertainment | Events, Artist Management, Trade Shows, Weddings & Corporate Parties
Key note by Sabbas Joseph who is recognized as a leading thinker in the field of unconventional media. He has been associated with some of the best events that India has witnessed in the past two decades.
As an event & artist management organisation, Smile and Soul Entertainment has been awarded multiple recognitions with a coherent reputation as prestigious partners and patrons, who have remained pivotal in getting the agency to create strategic and innovation introductions in the communication sector ever since inception 5 years back.
Some of our mega events have been richly congratulated as benchmarks for organizing professional events over the years. Awards won by Smile and Soul includes recognition from various cross section of the society.
As part of event management services, we are glad to confirm and welcome you to our next event on 07 April 2017 in Jaipur. Smile and Soul Entertainment in tandem with Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) welcomes you to connect & party with Rajasthan's resource pool of talents. The all-day event will be concluded by a networking dinner and celebratory carnival at The Gulmohar on Jaipur – Delhi Highway.
Highlights of the event include live performances from premium world renowned entertainers and internationally recognized talents like The Collective Projekt, Chugge Khan & Band, Rodney Fernandes and Indi-pop band Dhwani.
For more about the events and to stay updated for the event schedule from Smile and Soul Entertainment, just visit our website or follow our social profiles.
About Smile and Soul Entertainment:
Production Services: We provide wide-ranging turn-key creation, site support and service out-of-town as well as international producers and production companies to prepare and set up their shoot.
Model Management: We offer a thrilling model development & management platform for novice faces to aspiring and professional models. Our model setup bonds personages with trustworthy agencies and photographers round the world.
Event Organizers: We take the stress out of event planning, by offering event management services for a wide range of events around the world by offering world class international entertainers.
Visit us at http://www.smileandsoul.com
Contact
Smile and Soul Entertaiinment
9711040479
***@smileandsoul.in
