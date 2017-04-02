News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Our new legging quality which we are launch is in vortex fabric
GM clothing launched by gulshan marwah GM clothing women's wear leggings - Vortex fabric
Covering female oriented items from Top to Toe, Mindware is now becoming a number one exporter from India for the promotion and facilitation for garment manufacturers to sell their products in mass.
Mindware is a one-stop shop for information advice technical guidance workforce and market intelligence in the garment industry. Mindware is giving consultancy for international buyers i.e. importers across globe to buy material from India. It also plays a large role in identifying new markets and leading trade delegations to various countries.
Mindware showcase the best of India's ladies garment export capabilities through their portal and other platforms. They make a truly win-win situation for both – Indian exporters grow stronger each year in their achievements, skills and proficiency, while international buyers get superior solutions for their garment imports.
Commencing as a small garment Export/ Import business, Mindware has grown into a booming enterprise run by Gulshan Marwah. Their strive to export the highest quality of garments, directly suited to their customers' needs. They ensure on time deliveries, perfectly modeled to individual customer specifications at a reasonable price. They constantly adapt to changes in the global market and ensure we remain one step ahead of the competition to meet the changing expectations of their customers in terms of quality, cost and delivery.
GM Clothing is Manufacturers as well as wholesalers pursue in exclusive GM Clothing Leggings etc.
GM is clothing with a highly distinctive and unique identity. The intrinsic beauty of fabric, color and technique are so evident in the GM`s products. Its products sources from India to Africa and the Far East, continues to exercise a strong influence on the buyers. We have team of accomplished designers who converge inspiration and innovative ideas from around the world to create the GM signature (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/
GM Clothing also have wide collection of colorful, printed, full length, ankle length Leggings for Women.
Mindware export house also has their own designs of Hand Embroidery Ladies Suits, Saris, Tunics, Lehengas and Islamic Dress Kaftans. Their designers who help them in creating innovative designs on frequent basis. In their collections of Ladies Wear they cover all price scope from primary to high end which gives their clients more choices which help them to elect the items as per their constituency.
GM Clothing is in high demand due to its reasonable rate and enchanting sheen.
Their range has gained popularity both in national and international market. They have products with a modern blend imbibed in it. These are widely exported across the world that includes European, Middle East, Asian and American countries.
GM female wear has a range of casual wear to special occasion dresses for the perfect finish, all clothing ranges are accessorized with everything from bags, shoes and jewellery.
In VORTEX spinning, one end of each fiber is anchored in the center of the yarn such that the center of the yarn is always without twist. The other fiber end forms the outer yarn layer in a 'true twist' arrangement. A revolutionary idea, "spin yarn with the vortex flow of compressed air" created VORTEX, a new concept in staple yarn.
This structure is not limited by material. The yarn construction principle is the same regardless of the fiber used.
In VORTEX spinning, each fiber is spun toward the center of the yarn. Therefore, each fiber is secured in the internal yarn layer which prevents the fiber from sliding. This produces "a stable yarn with low hairiness".
VORTEX has many positive characteristics with a rich combination of functional and fashionable features. This technology allows many globally famous apparel companies to produce high-value-added products.
VORTEX spinning is able to create various types of yarn, optimizing the properties of each material in the yarn structure.
Below are examples of VORTEX yarns spun from different materials. Every type of yarn made from any material shows features of VORTEX yarn: less hairiness and resistance to pilling.
• VORTEX has the least hairiness among all types of spun yarn, which contributes to a clear fabric appearance.
• The low hairiness and stable structure of VORTEX yarns contribute to very low fabric pilling.
• The stable yarn structure of VORTEX results in stable fabrics which resist deformation from by repeated wash/dry cycles.
• Because of the low yarn hairiness, fabric prints are sharp and clear. VORTEX also works well with digital printing.
• The VORTEX yarn structure promotes wicking of moisture. This contributes to wear ability and comfort in apparel products.
• VORTEX can resolve the pilling problems of polyester 100% spun yarns with its superior anti-pilling property.
• VORTEX is a dry polyester yarn with a cotton-like texture, appropriate for sportswear.
• VORTEX yarns have fewer splice points and better uniformity compared with RING spun yarns, making VORTEX easier to process and giving a better fabric appearance.
We Can Launch These Leggings In Vortex Fabric. Which are Comfortable To Wear,
· Ankle Leggings
· Churidar Leggings
· Mid Calf Leggings
· Sports leggings
Contact
Mindware
***@gulshanmarwah.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse