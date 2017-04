CuddlyNest Democratizes the VR market by Offering More Options to Hosts

Customized CuddlyNest Company Democratizes the Vacation Rental Market

-- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that it fills up a market gap by providing hosts more options and control over their accounts and listings and VR listings on its platform. CuddlyNest fills a market gap by providing hosts the advantage of listing all their properties for free, and providing a flat booking fee that the hosts decides whether to split with the guest, pay nothing or all of it. Hosts and guest also have the opportunity to interact outside CuddlyNest's platform or simply redirect the guests to the property managers' own sites to complete the renting process.Of the company's variable options offered, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "CuddlyNest is all about democratizing the VR market and providing more options to the hosts by giving them more power and control over their listings and the renting process. We offer great features that are overlooked by other market players in the VR market. Hosts are overwhelmed by the subscription fees, and guests are surprised by variable booking fees when they are finalizing the booking process. So, we are aiming at making the process more convenient and money saving to all parties involved."CuddlyNest has witnessed unprecedented rapid success and evolvement in a remarkably short period of time, advancing very rapidly and earning its own notable rank and valuable position in the VR and shoert term accommodation market.About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.