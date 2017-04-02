News By Tag
CuddlyNest Democratizes the VR market by Offering More Options to Hosts
Customized CuddlyNest Company Democratizes the Vacation Rental Market
Of the company's variable options offered, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "CuddlyNest is all about democratizing the VR market and providing more options to the hosts by giving them more power and control over their listings and the renting process. We offer great features that are overlooked by other market players in the VR market. Hosts are overwhelmed by the subscription fees, and guests are surprised by variable booking fees when they are finalizing the booking process. So, we are aiming at making the process more convenient and money saving to all parties involved."
CuddlyNest has witnessed unprecedented rapid success and evolvement in a remarkably short period of time, advancing very rapidly and earning its own notable rank and valuable position in the VR and shoert term accommodation market.
