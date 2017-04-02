Global Hybrid Imaging System Market Outlook and Growth Analysis during Forecast Period 2017-2022

Contact

Hybrid imaging used in the medical world helps to provide detailing for both anatomy as well as functions of the human body. Presently, the advancement of technology is helping the development of hybrid imaging sector.

Hybrid imaging is the technique which involves the fusion of two or more imaging modalities. It is used in clinical practices and interpretation of nuclear medicine studies for detailed anatomical information. Moreover, it provides more confidence in the result as it includes anatomical, functional and molecular information in a single framework than when the same information is presented independently. It is the evolution of principles of correlative imaging but now covers a much-sought technology. The fused image by hybrid imaging system is now the preferred visualization tool for the end user.

Based on product type segregation it includes PET/CT, SPET/CT and PET/MRI. Moreover, based on application it involves hospitals and diagnostic centers for consumption comparison.

The regions covered in the analysis include North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The top players from this market are:
• Shared Imaging
• Siemens Healthcare
• GE Healthcare
• Atlantis Worldwide
• Philips Healthcare
• Hitachi Ltd
• Amber Diagnostic Inc