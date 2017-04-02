Mumbai, India: Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Sports Nutrition Market". This Report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. The aforementioned products ranges are majorly used by athletes and bodybuilders to improve the overall health, performance, and muscle growth.Athletes used sports drinks to replenish the water levels in their bodies. The nutritional supplements today are not only used by bodybuilders, but also by health-conscious people, and this population base is growing significantly. North America holds about 40% of the global sports nutrition market share and Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.The market for sports nutrition is segmented based on product types, users, distribution channels, and geography. Based on product types, it is segmented into protein powder, ISO drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, ISO & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. ISO drinks segment has shown significant growth rate due to innovative product launches, and marketing tactics used by manufacturers.Sports supplements are marketed in the form of capsules, pills, and powders and the major categories are weight gainers, muscle builders, performance enhancers, and meal replacement powders. Meal replacement powders have gained prominence among the women, especially for weight loss and weight management reasons. Growing number of health clubs and fitness centers have further added to the market potential. Protein and carbohydrate bars have a relatively higher market penetration in the developed markets, as compared to developing regions.The market for sports nutrition is segmented based on product types, users, distribution channels, and geography. Based on product types, it is segmented into protein powder, ISO drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, ISO & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. ISO drinks segment has shown significant growth rate due to innovative product launches, and marketing tactics used by manufacturers.Athletes and bodybuilders were the major target markets in the recent years; however, the trend is changing and recreational and lifestyle users have shown interest in the products, majorly due to growing health awareness. These products are distributed through numerous retail channels such as large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, and various online retailers.Key market players profiled in the report are The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Glanbia, Plc. Yakult, Post Holdings, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Abbott Laboratories.Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/https://www.bharatbook.com