Blue Harbour Property Management Introduces A Client Referral Program for NYC Realtors

 
 
NEW YORK - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Harbour Property Management introduces a client referral program for realtors.  Do you have clients who have tried selling their homes or apartment but are currently considering the rental market as an alternative? Or maybe you have recently sold real estate to someone who now needs property management services. If so, please consider recommending Blue Harbour Property Management. We offer up to a 25% referral commission for any property management opportunities you send our way that result in a minimum 1 year agreement.

We make New York City property owners happy. Your clients will find that Blue Harbour Property Management's staff and personnel are easy to work with and will do its best to keep their property leased to qualified tenants at true market value. We assure you that Blue Harbour Property Management provide them with one of the finest property management and leasing endeavors available in our area. Blue Harbour Property Management does not list or sell real estate.  This means that we will faithfully refer your clients back to you when they are ready to sell their property or when a unit is available for rent.

With a combined 20 years of experience, Blue Harbour Property Management has excelled in giving our clients value. We are determined to excel in customer service for both our board members, residents and owners. Blue Harbour Property Managment facilitates owners reach their profit goals by using all methods available when overseeing properties.  We are a full service property management company serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and the surrounding region.

To get started, or if you would like to receive further information you can contact us at (718) 843-1185 or email us at info@blueharbourpropertymanagement.com.

You can also visit us at http://www.blueharbourpropertymanagement.com

Contact
Jules Doodnath
CEO- Blue Harbour Property Management
***@blueharbourpropertymanagement.com
Source:Blue Harbour Property Management
Email:***@blueharbourpropertymanagement.com
