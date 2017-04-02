News By Tag
Blue Harbour Property Management Introduces A Client Referral Program for NYC Realtors
We make New York City property owners happy. Your clients will find that Blue Harbour Property Management's staff and personnel are easy to work with and will do its best to keep their property leased to qualified tenants at true market value. We assure you that Blue Harbour Property Management provide them with one of the finest property management and leasing endeavors available in our area. Blue Harbour Property Management does not list or sell real estate. This means that we will faithfully refer your clients back to you when they are ready to sell their property or when a unit is available for rent.
With a combined 20 years of experience, Blue Harbour Property Management has excelled in giving our clients value. We are determined to excel in customer service for both our board members, residents and owners. Blue Harbour Property Managment facilitates owners reach their profit goals by using all methods available when overseeing properties. We are a full service property management company serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and the surrounding region.
To get started, or if you would like to receive further information you can contact us at (718) 843-1185 or email us at info@blueharbourpropertymanagement.com.
You can also visit us at http://www.blueharbourpropertymanagement.com
Contact
Jules Doodnath
CEO- Blue Harbour Property Management
***@blueharbourpropertymanagement.com
