Ancient-Future.Com Recording Artists Perform at the San Francisco International Arts Festival

--The 2017 San Francisco International Arts Festival features three performances showcasing Ancient-Future.Com Recording Artists. Ancient Future performs a Guitar-Sitar Jugalbandi June 1 at 8 PM at the Fort Mason Chapel. Mariah Parker brings her Indo Latin Chamber Jazz Sextet June 3 at 6 PM to Gallery 308. Scalloped fretboard guitar pioneer Matthew Montfort, master Italian guitarist Giacomo Fiore, and German fingerstyle guitarist extraordinaire Teja Gerken hold a Global Guitar Summit June 4 at 3 PM at the Fort Mason Chapel."Their concert was billed as a guitar-sitar 'jugalbandi' concert – a blend of classical Eastern and Western music featuring Montfort on guitar and Pandit Habib Kahn on sitar, with guests on dulcimer and percussion – and was simply an outstanding presentation. What made the 'jugalbandi' concert so special was the fact that guitar is seldom featured in Indian classic music – yet Montfort is a pioneer of such and uses the scalloped fretboard guitar to bring out the best in Indian sounds. His background as a student of the notoriously-difficult sitar lends to translations which shine on guitar; and by having a blend of sitar and rare guitar interactions, the concert became an extraordinary presentation indeed, spiced by the intimacy of stage which felt nearly small and close enough to be a living room. Ancient Future's focus on world fusion music has always produced extraordinary artist interactions and results; but this concert was an exceptional meld of East and West and offered up unique fingerings, approaches and collaborative efforts. It also held the unique ability to reach out not only to audience members already versed in Indian classic music, but to newcomers to the genre. It's not to be missed." — WorldDiscoveries.netFeaturing Pandit Habib Khan (Sitar), Matthew Montfort (Guitar), and Ferhan Qureshi (Tabla)Jugalbandi is a classical North Indian musical duet (meaning literally "tied together"). The guitar is not often used in the music of India. However, Matthew Montfort has studied sitar and is a pioneer of thean instrument combining qualities of the South Indian vina and the steel string guitar. This jugalbandi works well because Matthew Montfort is a guitarist with knowledge of sitar, and Pandit Habib Khan has been described as the "Jimi Hendrix of the sitar" by, Beirut's French language newspaper. They will be accompanied by tabla master Ferhan Qureshi.Ancient Future is the first and longest running musical organization dedicated exclusively to the mission of creating world fusion music. The term was coined by bandleader Matthew Montfort in 1978 to describe Ancient Future's unusual blend of musical traditions from around the world.calls the group "trendsetters"for their early contributions to the movement, which seeks to show how people from different cultures can grow by learning from each otheThursday, June 1, 2017, 8 PMSan Francisco International Arts FestivalFort Mason ChapelSan Francisco, CA 94109Adm.: $25 gen., $12.50 under 18. Students with ID and seniors, $4 off cover price. Festival Pass (5 shows for $70).Box office: 415-345-7575.Guitar-Sitar Jugalbandi version of 'Dawn of Love' by Matthew Montfort (229k YouTube views)Featuring Mariah Parker (piano, santur), Paul McCandless (woodwinds), Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Jim Hurley (violin), Sascha Jacobsen (bass) and Ian Dogole (percussion)Pianist Mariah Parker has just released her second recording of original compositions,, on Ancient-Future.Com Records. For this concert, Mariah adds chamber music to her mix. Her all-star Indo Latin Chamber Jazz Sextet features Grammy winner Paul McCandless on woodwinds and chamber bassist Sascha Jacobsen along with guitarist Matthew Montfort, violinist Jim Hurley, and percussionist Ian Dogole from the world music group Ancient Future.According to, "Parker and friends blend the rhythmic syncopations of Latin jazz music with the entrancing, asymmetrical meters of East Indian rhythms resulting in first-class world music." This chamber variation of the ensemble with its emphasis on strings will explore new compositions as well as rearrangements of existing work.Saturday, June 3, 2017, 6 PMSan Francisco International Arts FestivalGallery 308, Fort MasonSan Francisco, CA 94109Adm.: $25 gen., $12.50 under 18. $30 reserved table, $35 reserved front table. Students with ID and seniors, $4 off cover price. Festival Pass, 5 shows for $70.Box office: 415-345-7575.Featuring Matthew Montfort, Giacomo Fiore, and Teja GerkenThis Global Guitar Summit presents three international acoustic guitar virtuosos who will perform solo and ensemble pieces. The summit features American scalloped fretboard guitar and world fusion music pioneer Matthew Montfort, master Italian guitarist and musicologist Giacomo Fiore, and German fingerstyle guitarist extraordinaire Teja Gerken. The music performed will include new arrangements of classical works, Celtic music, Indian classical, contemporary compositions, popular songs, and much more.Sunday, June 4, 2017, 3 PMSan Francisco International Arts FestivalFort Mason ChapelSan Francisco, CA 94109Adm.: $25 gen., $12.50 under 18. Students with ID and seniors, $4 off cover price. Festival Pass, 5 shows for $70.Box office: 415-345-7575.