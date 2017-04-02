Light Poles for Parking Lot Lightning

Light Pole

-- The press release document details about the light pole adapters and brackets for providing parking lot lightning solutions to customers worldwide.Affordable lightning solutions don't work with great customers, they create them.We don't settle with Good, we aim for the Best. Best results come from innovative lightning solutions, right ideas, ingenious strategies and great workforce.We simplify solutions for our clients and if it's good for their business we will tell them what they would not want to hear.Our experienced team of professionals has the right skills to take up any challenge. At each stage of developing customer requirements, our team makes sure to collaborate with you, to analyse every possible angle of your business and then transform those requirements into reality. Just doing the job is not our style, rather we are focussed on finding better and innovative way of adding rich business value to our customers.We have entered a new era of Light pole adapters and brackets.Gone are those days of costly and inefficient installations. Today's high quality lightning solutions is all about flexibility, energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs. Lightning being a critical functionality should be made as much efficient and cost friendly if required.The different types of light poles include:1. Quick Ship Square Steel2. Standard Square Steel3. Round Tapered Steel4. Round Straight SteelThe customized light poles can also be created after understanding the customer requirements.Quick Ship Square Steel ensure that the lightning projects are delivered on time within the budget requirements. It can be shipped next day which is available with a standard 10-20 foot bronze square steel light pole. It can be used for multipurpose requirements.Standard Square Steel can be delivered between 4 to 6 weeks as compared to quick ship pole but it can be delivered ahead of its time by selecting the pre-shipping of the anchor bolts.Round Tapered Steel comes up in different specifications and can be used based on the specific requirements raised by the customer.Round Straight Steel also follow different configuration and specification requirements.Affordable lightning solutions offers an extensive collection of light pole adapters and bracket mounting options that complement wide variety of outdoor area lightning and roadway lightning fixtures.Here are the major advantages of using1. Minimal damages to the light pole and its associated components2. Flexibility in terms of height and space3. Light uniformity with very little distortion4. Proper light output to the surrounding areasThe light poles lightning has been further advanced with the use of adapters and brackets.A Division of Complete Lighting, Inc.6209 Amber Hills RoadTrussville, AL 35173Direct - (205) 951-9570Toll Free - (800) 683-8825Fax - (205) 951-9578