Coconut Health & Wellness Receives Well Deserved Attention At Mihas 2017 MIHAS 2017, the World's Largest Halal Trade Show has generated considerate interest for startup Coco Veda's Coconut Health & Wellness Halal Products from The Philippines . PARANAQUE CITY, Philippines - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- THE PHILIPPINE PAVILION AT MIHAS 2017

The Philippine Pavilion is back with a representation of 30 companies after a gap of a few years now that the " Philippine Halal Export Development & Promotion Act of 2016 " has been passed through the legislative framework into Law by the Republic .



Trade visitors to the pavilion were intrigued by the wide range of 70+ Hand Made Natural , Organic & Halal Certified Coconut Health & Wellness Products across the Functional Food, Personal Care & Wellness categories .



COCO VEDA

Coco Veda's journey into the Coconut Industry began in 2014 with a soul searching mission of building a Sustainable Social Enterprise Business Model . By the end of that year, a decision emerged to focus on the Health & Wellness benefits of Cold Processed Virgin Coconut Oil and carve a niche - a couple of months later the brand Coco Veda was born .



Fast forward two years , the company's foundations continue to be built on the fundamental human pillars of Passion , Perseverance & Patience . In conjunction with MIHAS 2017, Coco Veda has just launched the World's First Free International Shipping Coconut Health & Wellness Products B2C Online Store from The Philippines which is soon to be followed by listing all its products on the World's First Halal eCommerce Marketplace Aladdin Street on their Singapore platform .



In line with the company's vision "From Farm to eCommerce" , Coco Veda aims to build a sustainable footprint across 15 – 20 countries in the coming five years, which should pave the way towards setting up a fully integrated Farmer Cooperative Coconut (Village) Processing Hub at one of the Provinces in The Philippines . The long term objective is to deliver three times the value of the prevailing farm gate coconut price by way of value addition to the community with a focus on Women Empowerment as well as creating Livelihood Opportunities for those who are Socially, Physically & Financially Challenged .



To get in touch with Coco Veda , please email your sustainable ideas to



Contact

Coco Veda

***@cocoveda.net Coco Veda End --The Philippine Pavilion is back with a representation of 30 companies after a gap of a few years now that the " Philippine Halal Export Development & Promotion Act of 2016 " has been passed through the legislative framework into Law by the Republic .Trade visitors to the pavilion were intrigued by the wide range of 70+ Hand Made Natural , Organic & Halal Certified Coconut Health & Wellness Products across the Functional Food, Personal Care & Wellness categories .Coco Veda's journey into the Coconut Industry began in 2014 with a soul searching mission of building a Sustainable Social Enterprise Business Model . By the end of that year, a decision emerged to focus on the Health & Wellness benefits of Cold Processed Virgin Coconut Oil and carve a niche - a couple of months later the brand Coco Veda was born .Fast forward two years , the company's foundations continue to be built on the fundamental human pillars of Passion , Perseverance & Patience . In conjunction with MIHAS 2017, Coco Veda has just launched thewhich is soon to be followed by listing all its products on the World's First Halal eCommerce Marketplaceon their Singapore platform .In line with the company's vision "From Farm to eCommerce" , Coco Veda aims to build a sustainable footprint across 15 – 20 countries in the coming five years, which should pave the way towards setting up a fully integrated Farmer Cooperative Coconut (Village) Processing Hub at one of the Provinces in The Philippines . The long term objective is to deliver three times the value of the prevailing farm gate coconut price by way of value addition to the community with a focus onas well as creatingfor those who are Socially, Physically & Financially Challenged .To get in touch with Coco Veda , please email your sustainable ideas to enquiry@cocoveda.net Source : Coco Veda Email : ***@cocoveda.net Tags : Coconut , Virgin Coconut Oil , Coconut Sugar , Natural Organic Halal , Personal Care , Health Wellness Fitness , Ketogenic Diet , Alzheimers Industry : Beauty , Fitness , Health Location : Paranaque City - Metro Manila - Philippines Subject : Websites Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

