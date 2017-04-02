News By Tag
In Solidarity with Victims of Chemical Warfare Artist Puts Foam On her Face and Takes Selfies
Foam on My Face – Selfies that raise awareness to the Horror of Chemical Warfare
Newport Beach, California, April 8, 2017, GRACE DIVINE artist, has released a new photography series and published a book to stand in solidarity with victims of chemical warfare and to raise awareness to its related horrors. The photography series Titled: "Mourning for Victims of Chemical Warfare FOAM ON MY FACE SELFIES" expresses through facial expression, selfies and foam, feelings related to the unspeakable horror, cruelty and destruction related to chemical warfare. The artist states that "As far as I know, this is the first time ever, where selfies photography are combined with performance art and are used to stage a protest against abominable unspeakable cruelty. I used soap water to do this. Still, I don't advocate that others do this as I fear they may have a bad reaction to the soap. However, if anyone did chose to create hypoallergenic sting-free gentle soap foam, put it on their faces, take a selfie and post it on the internet in solidarity with the victims of chemical warfare, I wouldn't blame them and they would have to do this at their own risk. I also want to comment that I paint in a wide variety of styles and with a variety of mediums. This medium of photography and performance art has enabled me to express how deeply concerned I am about chemical warfare and how I feel that is is a most grievous human rights violation that should never ever be tolerated anywhere. As to the book, it includes prayers in remembrance for the the injured victims and those who died."
This art series and book are part of what the artist author, Grace Divine calls, CHALLENGE 2017. Challenge 2017 is a challenge that the artist undertook for herself TO CREATE 1000 ART PIECES in the year 2017 in order to raise awareness to HUMANITARIAN CAUSES.
To find out more, please call 949-836-6540, or visit her web site www.GraceDivine.com
