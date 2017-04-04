News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NonProfit Technologies Named as the Top Abila Partner for 2016 and to Abila 2017 Presidents Circl
In the Abila press release announcing the winners, Craig Charlton, chief executive officer for Abila, was quoted as saying, "Congratulations to all the members of the 2017 President's Circle. Their hard work and dedication to supporting nonprofits is truly something to be celebrated. Our Business Partners are not only a key part of our success, they are also vital to the growth of our clients, enabling them to further their missions every day."
"It's an honor to once again be at the top of the short list of Presidents Circle award recipients,"
About NPT
For over 20 years, NonProfit Technologies (NPT) has been dedicated to empowering each client to maximize staff efficiency, cost savings, reporting agility, and compliance as a result of their software investment. Serving the nonprofit and government sectors, NPT has been one of Abila's top tier business partners for sales, support, and implementation year after year. NPT consistently ranks in the top three among a competitive field of more than 100 Business Partners in the Abila family. In addition, NPT is one of only seven "Complementary Partners" and the only "Integration Partner" with a fully integrated product for Abila MIP Fund Accounting specifically designed for Workforce Development Boards and Economic Development organizations. NPT understands the unique needs of nonprofits and has dedicated its entire business to addressing those needs and has provided software solutions and consulting services to over 1,100 nonprofit organizations. NPT is a premier business partner for Abila and Microsoft.
Nonprofit Technologies has been an Abila Authorized Business Partner since 1998, tested and certified by Abila to confirm expertise on our products. NPT is the only third party cloud vendor that is formally recognized and recommended by Abila, and the only outside hosting vendor authorized to work directly with the Abila internal and Channel sales teams. Contact us today at 800-404-9758 Ext 123, tammy@cpaz.com, or visit us on the web at www.cpaz.com.
About Abila
Abila is the leading provider of software and services to associations and nonprofit organizations that help them improve decision making, execute with greater precision, increase engagement, and generate more revenue. With Abila solutions, association and nonprofit professionals can use data and personal insight to make better financial and strategic decisions, enhance member and donor engagement and value, operate more efficiently and effectively, and increase revenue to better activate their mission. Abila combines decades of industry insight with technology know-how to serve nearly 8,000 customers across North America. For more information, please visit www.abila.com.
Media Contact
Tammy Massey
NonProfit Technologies, Inc.
800-404-9758 ext 123
***@cpaz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse