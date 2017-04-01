News By Tag
Registration Closing Soon for 2017 Ipro Innovations Conference
"Innovations has drastically improved year-over-year and 2017 is going to be an incredible experience,"
Ipro Innovations is a 2.5-day event that features a wide variety of free, hands-on workshops for eDiscovery best practices, business process improvement as well as sessions designed to maximize the benefits of using Ipro technology. Additionally, it offers numerous opportunities to connect with industry peers, forge business alliances, and gain advanced knowledge from eDiscovery thought leaders.
Each session has been carefully designed for maximum engagement, enabling attendees return from the event with tips and techniques for handling even the toughest eDiscovery challenges — from increasing efficiency to lowering eDiscovery costs.
Innovations will host keynote speakers Erik Qualman and Ari Kaplan. Qualman has been called a "digital Dale Carnegie" and the "Tony Robbins of Tech." His Socialnomics work has garnered acclaim from leading academic, government and media organizations. Kaplan, an author, attorney and legal industry analyst, is an inaugural Fastcase 50 honoree, a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, and a finalist for ILTA's Thought Leader of the Year award.
The event will also include numerous opportunities for fun and relaxation, such as cocktail receptions. Ipro's popular Salsa Challenge and the Top Golf kick-off party. Talking Stick Resort is one of the Valley's premier destinations with two golf courses, a spa, several live entertainment venues and a casino. April weather in Scottsdale is the finest in the country, typically with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Registration and full conference details are available on the event website at www.iproinnovations.com.
About Ipro Tech, LLC
Founded in 1989, Ipro is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions. Ipro's ADD Automated Digital Discovery workflow platform helps customers organize, review, process and produce litigation data of vast sizes and complexity — more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more visit www.iprotech.com. To schedule a private demonstration, email sales@iprotech.com.
Contact
Ipro Tech
6023244776
emcardle@iprotech.com
