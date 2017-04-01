Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2022

P&S Market Research2

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market has been growing steadily during the past few years. The major factors driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market are stringent emission norms, increasing number of automotive workshops and increase in usage of electronics in automotive sector. The increasing number of aftermarket repair shops and growing vehicle electronics complexity are increasing the demand of these tools. Factors such as wireless scanning tools and software repair and diagnostic data are the opportunity for the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The major factor restraining the automotive diagnostic scan tools market is the increase in raw material cost.

Automotive diagnostic scan tools are arrangement of electronic software and devices that are used as diagnostic system interface in the vehicles. Their usage in the automotive sector is increasing because of the changing consumer's inclination towards automated diagnostic system from manual system. These are used for the purpose of analyzing and detecting any malfunction in electronic systems in vehicles. These tools also help in upgrading and reprogramming the control modules in automobile. Today's diagnostic scan tools are very efficient and refined, which are able to analyze very complex codes while executing diagnosis in the vehicle's body, chassis and powertrain. They are used in auto workshops and service stations for every type of automobile.

The new age vehicles are well equipped with advanced diagnostic computers and electronic components. Automobile user and mechanics benefit eminently from such diagnostic scan tools as it makes their work simpler in settling issues in vehicles. In the modern vehicles, an electronic device is connected with the automobile's on-board computer through which the malfunction is detected and fixed.

Europe was globally the largest market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in 2015, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Germany, France and Spain contributed highest to the growth of the European automotive diagnostic scan tools market in 2015. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the European automotive diagnostic scan tools market include increasing demand for improved, accurate, and quick diagnosing tools.

North America was globally the second largest market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in 2015 owing to the growing number of vehicle fleet in the region and increase in the number of auto service stations and workshops. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is projected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during forecast period. The shift of automotive industry towards Asia-Pacific is expected to persist in the long run, as the purchasing power and requirement to own personal vehicle is strong in the region.

Some of the major competitors in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market include Delphi Automotive PLC, Softing AG, Noregon Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, General Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ACTIA Group, Vector Informatik GmbH, Denso Corp., and DG Technologies.