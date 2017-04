Opera Talk Italy Presents a Pre-performance Talk for "La Rondine"

Opera Talk Italy engages novice and seasoned opera goers with pre-performance talks.

-- Opera Talk Italy is hosting a pre-performance talk for Puccini's, on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 12:00pm, at Tavern in the Square, 730 Massachusetts Avenue, Central Square, Cambridge, MA.Seasoned opera lovers and novices alike will enjoy the opportunity to explore the opera's story of ephemeral love and desire, with guest speaker and classically-trained singer, Chelsea Beatty. As she reviews the highlights of the music, Ms. Beatty will also provide an entertaining synopsis of the story and characters.beverages not included.Rick Minot, Director of Opera Talk Italy (OTI) with his partners Rodrigo Medina, Director of Marketing, and Sabrina Ellis, Director of Music, started OTI because they believe that when people have an understanding of the opera's music, story, and historical context, they'll enjoy and appreciate this spectacular art form more deeply. As Rick says, "Our goal is to make opera accessible to everyone by bringing the stories, the music, the performers, and the composers to life. We do this by celebrating opera in an amiable setting, over good food and in the company of fellow music lovers."Guest artist, Chelsea Beatty is a performer, teacher and arts administrator in Boston. She has enjoyed performing for numerous local engagements, and is a two-time district finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.is based in Boston, but spends part of its time in Verona, Italy, especially during the annual Arena Opera Festival that takes place there each summer.Tickets:can be reserved online at www.operatalkitaly.com or via email operatalkitaly@ gmail.com for details.