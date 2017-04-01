News By Tag
AML Wrestling/March 2017/Official Results
Here are the results of AML Wrestling Presents: NEVER ENOUGH TV taping which was held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at East Davidson High School.
A capacity crowd jammed into the East Davidson High School Gymnasium March 25 for AML Wrestling Presents: Never Enough, the first AML event since Zane Dawson won the AML Wrestling Championship.
Here are the official results from the event:
DARIUS LOCKHART pinned JASON "THE GIFT" KINCAID. Lockhart believes he should have a shot at winning the AML Prestige Championship and he got a chance to prove himself against the returning Kincaid. Lockhart was able to get the win after reversing Kincaid's "Grave of the Fireflies" attempt into a "Stay-Woke" facebuster.
THE GEORDIE BULLDOGS (Mark Denny and Sean Denny) defeated THE CULTURE ("OMG" James Ryan and Cam Carter) to retain the AML Tag Team Championship. The cocky Culture duo opted to challenge the AML Tag Team champions in their debut match as a team and the Bulldogs happily accepted the challenge. This match was more competitive than onlookers expected but the Bulldogs were able to retain after a Sean Denny spinebuster resulted in a pinfall against Ryan.
"GODZILLA" JAZ DANE beat JORDAN KAGE. This match pitted the former Prestige Champion against the debuting Dane, who is the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Kage, who is much smaller than Dane, was able to use the ring and some deviousness to make this a tough match for "Godzilla" but eventually a spear from Jax Dane finished the former Prestige champion for a three count.
AXTON RAY and BRANDON SCOTT battled to a 15-minute draw. This AML Prestige Championship match pitted former friends turned tag team partners Brandon Scott and the incumbent champion Axton Ray in the latest chapter of their feud. However, all Prestige title matches have a 15-minute time limit and time ran out while Scott had Ray in a crossface submission. The time limit draw means that Brandon Scott is entitled to a future Prestige title opportunity. After the match, Scott attacked Ray and was beating him down until Darius Lockhart emerged from the locker room to make the save. Axton Ray was grateful, but Lockhart asked for a title shot before he left the ring. Ray accepted the challenge but where does that leave Scott?
CAPRICE COLEMAN & DA POWAH beat THE XPENDABLES (George South, Elliot Russell, and AML Wrestling Champion Zane Dawson). This was a wild affair between Coleman and the young Da Powah team against three members of the Xpendables. Caprice Coleman was able to secure a pinfall when Russell pulled Zane Dawson away from the path of Coleman's Sky Splitta and was hit himself. Coleman pinned Russell, although George South valiantly tried to break up the pinfall.
CALEB KONLEY pulled off what many are calling an upset against DREW GALLOWAY (who returned to the WWE NXT roster just a few days later). This match was an action packed seesaw affair that saw both men take the battle to the bleachers and all over the East Davidson gym. Konley was able to get the win by hitting a springboard moonsault after over 20 minutes of action to pin Galloway, the former WWE standout. Will this victory put Konley in the AML Wrestling title picture?
Join AML Wrestling for VIVA LA LUCHA! in Winston-Salem, NC on April 25. Tickets available NOW at http://amlwrestling.com/
