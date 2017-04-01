BIGO Savers - Buy 1 Get 1 App for India

Enjoy 1000+ Buy 1 Get 1 Offers from the best places near you.

-- Your gateway to relish, rejuvenate and recharge your mind is finally here.Bringing you the best restaurants, retail, nightspots, resorts, cafe and Spa offers in your city, so that next time when you are going out, you have a fabulous experience while spending less.Introducing Bigo Savers. The lifestyle app which provides thousands of buy 1 get 1 complimentary offers in India. It is currently available in Kolkata and will arrive in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad soon.BIGO Savers Members will enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Offers, Buy 2 Get 2 Offers, % OFF Offers and Deals at any time and on all the 7 days of the week.Bigo Savers is available on Google Play and App Store. Download it in your device and Sign up by filling up a short form or sign in using your Facebook or Google account. Easy you see!You can select your city from the top menu and the categories are auto displayed based on your selection. The top offers in your city appears below for instant access.Click on the category of your choice and scroll down to see all offers in this category. Dont miss out on the New Offers in the New Offers Tab. Checkout our Limited time offers in the Live Offers Tab. Grab them before they are gone.Our easy search feature allows you to search a specific outlet or find outlets in a specific location and places like Malls or Hotels.Looking for an outlet which offers a particular cuisine, or a cafe which provides Free WiFi? Thanks to the Filter option.See to decide - that is our motto.Check out the venue pictures and click on the plus sign below the picture to unlock the contact details. Click the phone icon to make an instant call to the venue or the globe icon to check out their website. Like a venue ? Add it to your favorites in just one click.Open the details tab for a brief description of the venue followed by information such as timings, menu, location map and much more.Your opinion matters. Share your experience about the venue by clicking on the feedback button. Enter your comments and click the submit button.Our Whats On feature provides an up to date guide on events such as Brunches, Ladies Night, Happy Hours, Concerts, Beach Parties, Flee Market, Retail Sale & More!Stay up to date with all things happening around you and get some amazing discounts and offers that are exclusive for our members.Our Members can choose from any of the 3 membership plans available:Gold, Platinum and Signature Membership.Well we know this is our first meet and as a welcome gesture we have a Trial Membership for you, which gives you Complimentary Offers.Redeeming BIGO Savers Offers cannot get easier than this.Simply visit any participating store, select the offer you wish to redeem, Click Redeem and ask the merchant to enter their 4 Digit Code.Isn't that awesome?Enjoyed the Trial Offers?Unlock thousands of Buy 1 Get 1 Offers by subscribing to one of the Premium Membership. Click on the Subcribe Membership Button, compare between different membership plans. Select the one that you like and click subscribe now. Check the plan duration that you prefer, and hit subscribe now. You will be routed to our secured payment gateway to complete the purchase.Monthly plans starts from as low as INR 199 (USD 3). Imagine, a month full of offers in the price of a cup of Latte!We have a better news for you. Get rewarded everytime you refer a new member. Share your code with your friends and families and when they become a Bigo Savers member, you and your friend both get a month loaded with thousands of Buy 1 Get 1 Offers absolutely Free.Howzzz that?Install Bigo Savers today and dive into a limitless world of fun!