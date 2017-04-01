Lapels Dry Cleaning kicks off 14th annual clothing drive to benefit Big Brother Big Sister

 
HANOVER, Mass. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Lapels Dry Cleaning will host their annual clothing drive to benefit Big Brother Big Sister organizations starting April 22 and running through May 7. Lapels Dry Cleaning stores in Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, and Michigan will be accepting clothing donations during this time period.

"One of the great things about doing a drive like this every year is that your customers anticipate it and make donating to the drive part of their spring cleaning," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "Last year's drive was off the charts, generating 13,180 pounds—a new record for us. That's the equivalent of $13,180 to benefit Big Brother Big Sister. This year, as is our goal every year, we want to exceed the previous year's total."

Lapels customers and the general public are welcome to donate any gently used clothing items, including:  men's, women's and children's clothing, coats, jackets, shoes (any season or size). Household items such as linens, sheets, blankets, towels, drapes, comforters, afghans, curtains, fabric and purses are also accepted.

Clothing collected by Lapels Dry Cleaning will be donated to Big Brother Big Sister and in turn will then be sold by high-end thrift stores. The net proceeds from those sales are donated to Big Brother Big Sister mentoring programs for young girls and boys.

"We encourage Lapels customers and the general public to participate in this very worthy effort to raise money for the Big Brother Big Sister organization in your state," said Dubois. "This drive is one of those efforts where anybody and everybody who takes part wins."

For the addresses of Lapels Dry Cleaning stores near you, please visit www.mylapels.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale), California (Poway), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa) Louisiana (Monroe, West Monroe, Delhi, Rayville, Winnsboro), Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Braintree, Brighton, Burlington, Canton, Cohasset, Dedham, Easton, Framingham, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, Malden, Marshfield, Martha's Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Quincy, Somerville, Stoughton, Walpole, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood and Wilmington), Michigan (Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield), Mississippi (New Albany, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), Missouri (Wildwood), New Jersey (Brick), Ohio (Liberty Township), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Texas (Bee Cave, Brownsville). Additional locations are coming soon to Boston, MA, Beverly Hills, MI, Livingston, NJ, Piscataway, NJ, Somerville, NJ and Katy and Richmond, TX.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

