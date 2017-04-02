 
News By Tag
* Chapel Hill
* North Carolina
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chapel Hill
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432

Spring is the Perfect Time to Begin Your 2017 Travels to Chapel Hill & Orange County, NC

 
 
Hillsborough NC Spring Garden Tour May 2017, credit Visit Chapel Hill
Hillsborough NC Spring Garden Tour May 2017, credit Visit Chapel Hill
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chapel Hill
* North Carolina
* Travel

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Chapel Hill - North Carolina - US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Make plans to visit Chapel Hill & Orange County, NC to experience a variety of festivals and events highlighting gardens, culture, food, music, history, farms and more.  The Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau shares ten multi-day events worth planning to trip to central North Carolina for this year.

Piedmont Farm Tour, April 22-23. 22nd annual tour includes 35 farms opened to the public designed to connect farmers and consumers.

Hillsborough Spring Garden Tour, May 20-21. Visit beautiful private and public gardens in town and the countryside around Historic Hillsborough, NC.

The 16th Annual 10 By 10 in the Triangle, July 7-23.  An international festival of new, ten-minute plays. 10 Actors, 10 Directors, 10 Minutes at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro, NC.

18th Annual Giant Puppet Pageant, August 4-September 4. Paperhand Puppet Intervention's summer festival extravaganza happens weekends in historic Forest Theatre on UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

35th Annual Hog Day, September 15-16.  Family-friendly festival with music, food, crafts, children's games, contests and lots of barbecue in downtown Hillsborough, NC's River Park.

Carrboro Music Festival, September 23-24. 20th annual Festival features all types of music by 180 acts performing at 25 indoor or outdoor venues throughout downtown Carrboro.

8th Annual TerraVita Food & Drink Festival, October 18-21. 4-day renowned Chapel Hill food festival featuring chefs, food artisans and beverages dedicated to excellence and sustainability in the South.

23rd Annual Orange County Open Studio Tour, November 4-5 & 11-12.  During the first two weekends each November, approximately 80 artists throughout the county open their studios for visitors to see where and how they work and view and purchase their art.

12th Annual Carrboro Film Festival, November, 18-19. Two-day festival featuring workshops and more than 40 films.

20th Annual Twelve Days of Christmas, December 1-December 31. The Carolina Inn is festively adorned for the holidays with enchanting decorations based on the traditional song, The Twelve Days of Christmas. Self-guided tours, festive meals, holiday teas, music, dance, horse drawn carriage rides and a display of wonderful gingerbread houses.

For more events and details about attractions and accommodations in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, NC, visit https://www.visitchapelhill.org or call (919) 245-4320.

Media Contact
Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau
Patty Griffin, Communications Director
919-245-4321
***@visitchapelhill.org
End
Source:
Email:***@visitchapelhill.org Email Verified
Tags:Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Travel
Industry:Tourism
Location:Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share