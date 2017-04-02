News By Tag
Spring is the Perfect Time to Begin Your 2017 Travels to Chapel Hill & Orange County, NC
Piedmont Farm Tour, April 22-23. 22nd annual tour includes 35 farms opened to the public designed to connect farmers and consumers.
Hillsborough Spring Garden Tour, May 20-21. Visit beautiful private and public gardens in town and the countryside around Historic Hillsborough, NC.
The 16th Annual 10 By 10 in the Triangle, July 7-23. An international festival of new, ten-minute plays. 10 Actors, 10 Directors, 10 Minutes at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro, NC.
18th Annual Giant Puppet Pageant, August 4-September 4. Paperhand Puppet Intervention's summer festival extravaganza happens weekends in historic Forest Theatre on UNC-Chapel Hill campus.
35th Annual Hog Day, September 15-16. Family-
Carrboro Music Festival, September 23-24. 20th annual Festival features all types of music by 180 acts performing at 25 indoor or outdoor venues throughout downtown Carrboro.
8th Annual TerraVita Food & Drink Festival, October 18-21. 4-day renowned Chapel Hill food festival featuring chefs, food artisans and beverages dedicated to excellence and sustainability in the South.
23rd Annual Orange County Open Studio Tour, November 4-5 & 11-12. During the first two weekends each November, approximately 80 artists throughout the county open their studios for visitors to see where and how they work and view and purchase their art.
12th Annual Carrboro Film Festival, November, 18-19. Two-day festival featuring workshops and more than 40 films.
20th Annual Twelve Days of Christmas, December 1-December 31. The Carolina Inn is festively adorned for the holidays with enchanting decorations based on the traditional song, The Twelve Days of Christmas. Self-guided tours, festive meals, holiday teas, music, dance, horse drawn carriage rides and a display of wonderful gingerbread houses.
For more events and details about attractions and accommodations in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, NC, visit https://www.visitchapelhill.org or call (919) 245-4320.
Media Contact
Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau
Patty Griffin, Communications Director
919-245-4321
***@visitchapelhill.org
