Helping Michigan Businesses Stay Clean This Spring

Working with a professional team of commercial cleaners, makes a huge difference. So, why not partner with a team that cares.

Allen Maintenance Corporation
Kim McKinney
313-383-4840
amc54@comcast.net

-- Helping Michigan businesses remain clean is what Allen Maintenance Corporation believes in.After all, clean business environments eliminate airborne sickness and helps businesses generate revenue.Allen Maintenance Corporation is a Lincoln Park, MI commercial cleaning corporation, interested in building better alliances with local business owners to help maintain clean business environments.As a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, we pride our services on adhering to the standards established by a professional association that's respected internationally.The very reason why, we offer superior professional quality cleaning services that impact the way consumers talk about your business, with family, friends, and co-workers.Therefore, please contact Allen Maintenance Corporation today to learn how we can help your business achieve EPA approved commercial cleaning standards.Learn more on our Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com)Or, call us Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM at 313.383.4840