News By Tag
* Michigan
* Cleaning
* News
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Helping Michigan Businesses Stay Clean This Spring
Working with a professional team of commercial cleaners, makes a huge difference. So, why not partner with a team that cares.
After all, clean business environments eliminate airborne sickness and helps businesses generate revenue.
Allen Maintenance Corporation is a Lincoln Park, MI commercial cleaning corporation, interested in building better alliances with local business owners to help maintain clean business environments.
As a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, we pride our services on adhering to the standards established by a professional association that's respected internationally.
The very reason why, we offer superior professional quality cleaning services that impact the way consumers talk about your business, with family, friends, and co-workers.
Therefore, please contact Allen Maintenance Corporation today to learn how we can help your business achieve EPA approved commercial cleaning standards.
Learn more on our Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com)
Or, call us Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM at 313.383.4840
Contact
Allen Maintenance Corporation
Kim McKinney
313-383-4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse