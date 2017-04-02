 
Helping Michigan Businesses Stay Clean This Spring

Working with a professional team of commercial cleaners, makes a huge difference. So, why not partner with a team that cares.
 
 
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Helping Michigan businesses remain clean is what Allen Maintenance Corporation believes in.

After all, clean business environments eliminate airborne sickness and helps businesses generate revenue.

Allen Maintenance Corporation is a Lincoln Park, MI commercial cleaning corporation, interested in building better alliances with local business owners to help maintain clean business environments.

As a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, we pride our services on adhering to the standards established by a professional association that's respected internationally.

The very reason why, we offer superior professional quality cleaning services that impact the way consumers talk about your business, with family, friends, and co-workers.

Therefore, please contact Allen Maintenance Corporation today to learn how we can help your business achieve EPA approved commercial cleaning standards.

Learn more on our Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com)

Or, call us Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM at 313.383.4840

