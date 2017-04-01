News By Tag
The Midnight Man Starring Ken Foree
I think you'll like this film. It's enjoyable, fun, and great for a date. Tell your friends who want a light night of comedy with a dash of suspense and horror. - Ken Foree
A dysfunctional married couple heads to a remote rental home to work on their struggling marriage. Kyle's gambling debts have him in deep with the wrong kind of people. For fun, Jessica suggests they play a game from her childhood: conjuring the so-called Midnight Man, a malevolent entity. An ominous masked figure is also stalking them through the woods.
Soon, Hamilton, a smooth and sophisticated "accountant"
Also look for Ken Foree/Co-Producer Starring in The Rift.
Link to the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/
Link to IMDB:
http://www.imdb.com/
Contact
KEN FOREE
***@aol.com
