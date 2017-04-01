The Midnight Man Starring Ken Foree

THE MIDNIGHT MAN image.

Contact

KEN FOREE

***@aol.com KEN FOREE

End

--I think you'll like this film. It's enjoyable, fun, and great for a date. Tell your friends who want a light night of comedy with a dash of suspense and horror. - Ken ForeeA dysfunctional married couple heads to a remote rental home to work on their struggling marriage. Kyle's gambling debts have him in deep with the wrong kind of people. For fun, Jessica suggests they play a game from her childhood: conjuring the so-called Midnight Man, a malevolent entity. An ominous masked figure is also stalking them through the woods.Soon, Hamilton, a smooth and sophisticated "accountant"comes to collect. And then the fun begins. The mob enforcer terrorizes the couple and forces them to confront certain realities about their relationship. Will Hamilton collect Kyle's debts? Who is the masked figure lurking in the woods? And, most importantly, who or what is the Midnight Man?Also look for Ken Foree/Co-Producer Starring in The Rift.Link to the trailer:Link to IMDB:http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5361064/companycredits?ref_=ttfc_sa_