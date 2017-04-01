End

-- RISMedia, 5 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers, by Sheyna Steiner, March 6, 2017• 1. Check your creditYour credit score is among the most important factors when it comes to qualifying for a mortgage. Scour your credit reports for mistakes, unpaid accounts or collection accounts. Just because you pay everything on time every month doesn't mean your credit is stellar. The amount of credit you're using relative to your available credit limit, or your credit utilization ratio, can sink a credit score. The lower the utilization rate, the higher your score will be. Ideally, first-time homebuyers would have a lot of credit available, with less than a third of it used.Repairing damaged credit takes time. If you think your credit may need work, begin the repair process at least six months before shopping for a home.• 2. Evaluate assets and liabilitiesA first-time homebuyer should have a good idea of money they owe and money they have coming in.• 3. Organize documentsWhen applying for mortgages, you must document income and taxes. Typically, mortgage lenders will request two recent pay stubs, the previous two years' W-2s, tax returns and the past two months of bank statements, every page, even the blank ones.• 4. Qualify yourselfBy calculating debt-to-income ratio and factoring in a down payment, you will have a good idea of what you can afford, both upfront and monthly.• 5. Figure out your down paymentThere are programs that can assist buyers with qualifying incomes and situations.