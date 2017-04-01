Avatar Management Services Hires Ashley Millington as Business Development Manager

End

-- Avatar Management Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ashley Millington has joined our staff as Business Development Manager. Founder and CEO Mark G. Gardner mused, "Since 1992, Avatar has provided outcome-based safety training programs to improve the skills of more than one million professional truck and bus drivers, yet as a business we've remained a well-kept secret. That's about to change."Supporting Avatar's client-intimate business model, Ashley will drive growth and close deals with major transportation companies, helping Avatar achieve its mission to make the world a safer place.Millington previously held key sales roles with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Preferred Warranties Inc. and Paytime Integrated Payroll Solutions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing Derek Lann added, "Ashley brings with her a wealth of sales knowledge and experience and will be a welcomed addition to the Avatar team". She graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science in Government/Criminal Justice. Gardner added, "Through Ashley's efforts, we'll reach more professional drivers with our custom-designs, making the highways safer for everyone."When asked why she joined Avatar Millington replied, "This is such an amazing company with a clear vision for the future and terrific corporate values. Avatar is making a difference, reducing accidents, injuries and suffering and saving lives. I'm excited to begin my new role where I can expand Avatar's footprint to help more people. This is a game-changer for my career and I'm so proud to play a key role in a company that values innovation while also celebrating success. I look forward to forging lasting relationships with new clients by offering safety solutions that will increase their productivity, decrease accidents & injuries and ultimately save lives." Ashley continued, "Best of all, I'm backed by the best team in the business. The future is bright!"About AvatarAvatar creates custom-branded safety training programs for the transportation industry. During the past 25 years, Avatar's designs have been used by hundreds of leading firms to improve the job performance of for more than one million employees. In fact, Avatar's steady growth led to the formation of three successful subsidiaries:TAPTCO, Inc., AvatarFleet, LLC and The School Bus Safety Company, each providing safety education and training to their respective niche markets.