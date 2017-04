Amaxra, Inc. recognized as a top Women-Owned Business by the Puget Sound Business Journal

Media Contact

-- Amaxra Inc. is honored to announce they are ranked #33 in the Puget Sound Business Journal's list of Top Women-Owned Companies for 2017. The rankings are based on total revenue for 2016. Amaxra is a business management and technology solutions firm based in Redmond, Washington that helps enterprise and mid-sized companies leverage the latest technologies to speed up operations and better serve their customers.The Founder and President, Rosalyn Arntzen started the company over 9 years ago as a service provider to Microsoft, her previous employer. With 62 employees, Amaxra has expanded their reach to serve the entire West Coast including the San Francisco Bay area. One key reason for their growth, Amaxra's unique blend of process consulting and technology services, means businesses don't have to hire two different companies when they need to optimize their business processes and deploy new IT solutions. The Business Journal ranking is more evidence that Amaxra's offering fills the bill for Fortune 500 companies, Fortune 1000 businesses, and mid-sized businesses."Our impressive growth comes from staying laser focused on our customers' needs. We help them streamline operations, secure their data, reach more customers, and move their IT applications to the cloud," says Rosalyn Arntzen, Founder and President of Amaxra. "We're a one-stop shop for any business with outdated technology worried about falling behind the competition.""Amaxra is unique in that we focus on holistic, business process-based design before we ever 'talk technology',"says Kelly Edinger, Director of Amaxra's Solutions Delivery team. "Our customers hire us over and over again because we create solutions; we don't just sell products." What's more, Amaxra also helps their customers hire technology contractors or full-time employees that can continue managing new solutions post-deployment.To be qualified for the Business Journal's ranking, businesses are required to be based in the state of Washington, privately held, and have a women owner with at least 51% share of the company. The Business Journal report stated that there are more than 200,000 women-owned companies in the state, about 118,300 of which are in the Seattle area. To see their full report on Women-Owned Companies, visit the Puget Sound Business Journal website