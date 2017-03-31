Country(s)
Amaxra, Inc. recognized as a top Women-Owned Business by the Puget Sound Business Journal
REDMOND, Wash. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Amaxra Inc. is honored to announce they are ranked #33 in the Puget Sound Business Journal's list of Top Women-Owned Companies for 2017. The rankings are based on total revenue for 2016. Amaxra is a business management and technology solutions firm based in Redmond, Washington that helps enterprise and mid-sized companies leverage the latest technologies to speed up operations and better serve their customers.
The Founder and President, Rosalyn Arntzen started the company over 9 years ago as a service provider to Microsoft, her previous employer. With 62 employees, Amaxra has expanded their reach to serve the entire West Coast including the San Francisco Bay area. One key reason for their growth, Amaxra's unique blend of process consulting and technology services, means businesses don't have to hire two different companies when they need to optimize their business processes and deploy new IT solutions. The Business Journal ranking is more evidence that Amaxra's offering fills the bill for Fortune 500 companies, Fortune 1000 businesses, and mid-sized businesses.
"Our impressive growth comes from staying laser focused on our customers' needs. We help them streamline operations, secure their data, reach more customers, and move their IT applications to the cloud," says Rosalyn Arntzen, Founder and President of Amaxra. "We're a one-stop shop for any business with outdated technology worried about falling behind the competition."
"Amaxra is unique in that we focus on holistic, business process-based design before we ever 'talk technology',"
To be qualified for the Business Journal's ranking, businesses are required to be based in the state of Washington, privately held, and have a women owner with at least 51% share of the company. The Business Journal report stated that there are more than 200,000 women-owned companies in the state, about 118,300 of which are in the Seattle area. To see their full report on Women-Owned Companies, visit the Puget Sound Business Journal website.
About Amaxra
Amaxra, Inc., located in Redmond, WA, is an award-winning consulting and technology solution company that helps enterprise and mid-sized companies improve their operations, secure their data, and grow their business using advanced process development and technology solutions. The consultants on staff at Amaxra are highly-skilled, energetic and creative specialists in the areas of process improvement, sales and marketing automation, cloud solutions, data security, business intelligence, and more. Amaxra consultants tailor every solution to fit the individual client's needs and current environment. Amaxra operates on the guiding principle that a project isn't done until the clients are delighted. Amaxra is proud to be a Microsoft Gold SMB Partner. The company was selected as Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington for 2016. In September of 2016, Inc. magazine ranked Amaxra NO. 3712 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000 report on the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit us online.
