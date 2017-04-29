Book Reading and tour at Ellis Island

Meet Susan Meissner, author of the book A Fall of Marigolds and tour the unrestored immigrant hospital at Ellis Island

--John McInnes – (201) 332-8485Save Ellis IslandSaturday, April 29, 20171:30 PM – 4:00 PMEllis Island –For anyone interested in stories of romance woven in the timeline of historical events, there will be a book signing by author Susan Meissner of her book(Berkley),a book romance and immigration,This event will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. Following the book signing, there will be a 90 minute walking tour of the un-restored immigrant hospital located on Ellis Island, a setting for the book!Guests will receive a free copy of the book.Save Ellis Island, the sponsor of this event, is a non-profit partner of the National Park Service tasked with raising the needed funds to preserve and restore the immigrant hospital complex on Ellis Island's south side. The preservation of this complex is vital to telling the unknown story of a time when America extended its care and compassion to immigrants traveling to our shore.is reflective of that mission. Set in Ellis Island in 1911, Nurse Clara Wood cannot face returning to Manhattan, where the man she loved fell to his death in the Triangle Shirtwaist fire. Then, while caring for a fevered immigrant whose own loss mirrors hers, she becomes intrigued by a name embroidered onto the scarf he carries…and finds herself caught in a dilemma that compels her to confront the truth about the assumptions she's made. Will what she learns devastate her or free her?Susan Meissner is a multi-published author, speaker and writing workshop leader with a background in community journalism. Her novels include, named to Booklist's Top Ten Women's Fiction titles for 2014, and, named by Publishers Weekly as one of the 100 Best Novels of 2008. A California native, she attended Point Loma Nazarene University. Susan is a pastor's wife and a mother of four young adults. When she's not working on a novel, Susan writes small group curriculum for her San Diego church.Contact John McInnes at jmcinnes@saveellisisland.org for more event details or call (201) 332-8485.