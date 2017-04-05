FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires Capital City Machine Shop, Inc

Contact

--PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – APRIL 11, 2017 – FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired Capital City Machine Shop, Inc, an Atlanta, GA based company. Capital City is a leading provider of machine repair and custom fabrication services.Capital City provides machine repair and fabrication services, including: crusher repair, machinery repair, CNC milling and turning, boring, welding, and fabrication services. The company's customer portfolio includes an array of businesses located throughout the Southeastern United States. With a strong presence in the region, Capital City significantly expands FEMCO's already robust customer base.Commenting on the acquisition, FEMCO CEO, Dan Rondeau said: "This acquisition, which brings a capable and committed team, with deep roots in the region, will help further broaden our industrial service offerings in support of our key growth objectives. Furthermore, it solidifies our national footprint and our commitment to provide outstanding service to our customers anytime, anywhere."Charlotte Brown, President of Capital City added: "The benefits of a combined FEMCO-Capital City to our clients and staff are clear," said Ms. Brown. "FEMCO shares our strong cultural values of providing superior customer service, technical excellence, and creating a great workplace where our employees can develop and grow in their careers."FEMCO is a national company providing technical expertise and solutions to the aggregate & mining, construction, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, and recycling industries. FEMCO delivers repair, manufacturing, and field services, including OEM and aftermarket parts and 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week emergency response. Visit us at: www.femcomachine.comFor more information contact:For media:Doug Marshall of FEMCO at (480) 646-6534 or e-mail at dmarshall@femcomachine.com.