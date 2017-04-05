News By Tag
One of America's talented Wood Carvers moves to Western North Carolina
The journey from a young man graduating from the Virginia Military Institute, passing the Georgia State Bar, along with a Masters in accounting to becoming one of America's talented wood carvers is quite a story.
Fran eventually established a running store franchise in Dallas, Texas which he owned for 16 years. "It was called Phidippides after the Ancient Greek runner (Pheidippides)
After selling his franchise, he entered the realm of real estate. It was during his time as a realtor and while he was restoring a house he needed to find someone who could carve a unique piece he needed. A friend told him about Ludwig Kieninger, a German woodcarver living in Dallas. "He was the most interesting man I ever met. When I first called him, he told me to come over and 'vie 'vould discuss it over some beer.' The rest is history. I studied with him once a week for 15 years. We became very close friends, and I truly appreciated his ability. I once asked him if I had any talent and he looked at me as said 'Why do you ask?'. I explained that I saw others that were talented. He looked at me and said 'Are they still here?' I replied no and he asked 'are you better than they were now?' I said yes. "Exactly, because you have persisted, where they have not!"
"His comment that Persistence is more important than talent, reminded me of the quote from Calvin Coolridge."
"Today I truly love carving. Ludwig always told me to make the next piece harder than the last piece, and I have lived by that in my carving, driving me to always improve. Often I work through the night as I get so engrossed in what I am doing."
This passion and desire to excel is evident in Fran's work.
"Working with my hands is therapy to me. There is a satisfaction I have found in working and producing something with my own hands."
When Fran and his wife moved to WNC, he needed to obtain some new signage for his business. "I Googled sign companies and came across a couple of firms, I called them and felt that the team at Asheville Signarama really wanted to help me, and not simply sell me a sign. Laura, was very attentive and worked with me to design and produce the sign I needed. Everyone was really very nice and absolutely professional. I would absolutely recommend them to anyone.
If you enjoy beautiful craftsmanship then please take the time to visit his website. If you get to meet him, ask him about his love for Australian Cattle Dogs (Blue heelers)!
About Fran Moore Woodcarving
Fran Moore works to create pieces that are personalized and that tell their own unique story. Sometimes his work is enhanced with turned wood, stained glass, mosaic tile, and other glass treatments (fired paint and fusing). The style tends to be from the past (art deco and earlier) and often a mixture of styles. For more information and to discuss a commission please visit http://franmoorewoodcarving.com or call (828) 333-1216 or email if you have interest or questions.
About Asheville Signarama
Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/
