Brothers Services Announces New Potomac Division Led By Daren Bowen

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Roofing

* Remodeling

* Construction Industry:

* Construction Location:

* Hampstead - Maryland - US Subject:

* Services

Contact

Bekah Lindner

***@brothersservices.com Bekah Lindner

End

-- Brothers Services Company, an award-winning home remodeling company, announced that Daren Bowen has joined its executive team as Vice President of the Potomac Division. Bowen is leading the development of the new southern operations, including opening an office and two new showrooms in Annapolis and Montgomery County, Maryland."We are excited to have such a talented and experienced professional join our team," said Brothers Services CEO, John Martindale. "Daren's leadership will help us realize our goal of expansion into the southern markets, specifically Montgomery County and the northern D.C. suburbs. His strong background in both sales and custom remodeling will be instrumental in cultivating the custom kitchen, bath, and home addition remodeling market in that region."The first of two new showrooms, that will be custom designed and built by Bowen to reflect the level of detail and craftsmanship for which Brothers Services is known, is planned to open in late 2017. This expansion will provide the opportunity to reach customers in new areas with a trusted resource for all their interior and exterior remodeling needs. "I am thrilled to be a part of the award-winning team of Brothers Services," Bowen said. "I think it's a perfect fit, giving both of us the opportunity to build on our assets and our relationships within the industry."Prior to his new position at Brothers Services, Bowen spent the last 11 years as COO and owner of Legacy Restorations, a Baltimore-based custom home remodeling company. In addition to project management and custom remodeling, Bowen also has a background in real estate sales. He is a member of the Maryland chapter of the American Institute of Architects, a Maryland State Board Member for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and he has served as Venturing Advisor for the Boys Scouts of America. Bowen lives in Hampstead with his wife and two sons.Brothers Services is an innovative home remodeling company, dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences delivered by best-of-breed industry talent. The Hampstead-based company has expertise across a diverse range of products on both the interior and exterior of the home. Brothers' commitment to excellence in both craftsmanship and efficiency has ranked it among the top roofers and remodelers in the region. Brothers Services CEO, John Martindale, was named CEO of the Year 2016 by Smart CEO magazine and he was EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015. Brothers Services has been listed twice on the Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Remodelers list and has been named to the top 100 Roofing Contractors lists by Roofing Contractor magazine, Baltimore Magazine, and the Carroll County Times.