Industry News





Ember & Vine Wins Best Of The Chefs People's Choice at The Glass Slipper Ball

The Best of the Chefs is considered one of the best 'foodie fundraisers' in the country.
 
 
Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar
Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar
 
PITTSBURGH - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar is the winner of the 2017 People's Choice Award at The Glass Slipper Ball's annual The Best of the Chefs competition. Since its inception in 2004, the Glass Slipper Ball, featuring The Best of the Chefs, has raised over one million dollars across U.S. cities such as Houston, Detroit, Colorado Springs and Naples. Funds have created educational awards for single mothers, encouraged girls to stay in school and provided assistance to women suffering from abuse and trafficking.

Pittsburgh's Glass Slipper Ball is one of the city's premier culinary fundraisers. Restaurants from across the area participate in The Best of the Chefs competition for a chance to win the coveted People's Choice for Best Overall award. Other participating restaurants included: Il Pizzaiola, Andora, Atria's, Café Notte, Diamond Run, Juniper Grille, Bella Frutteto, Ditka's, Walnut Grille and Shakespear's.

Ember & Vine served wild caught diver scallops with celery root purée and preserved lemon vinaigrette along with adobo lamb lollipops, Mexican street corn, arugula and lamb jus. Ember & Vine's dishes, created by Executive Chef Sam Castrale, were the crowd's favorites, granting the restaurant the highest honor.

"This was one of our first opportunities to showcase Chef Castrale's talent at a prestigious event in Pittsburgh. Castrale's dishes are flavorful and imaginative and we're thrilled to have won the People's Choice for Best Overall," said Lance Rihn, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh-Cranberry.

Critically acclaimed chefs in every participating city have described The Glass Slipper Ball as one of the best "foodie fundraisers" they have ever supported. Participating chefs return each year with incredible enthusiasm, creativity and passion to support women's causes locally and globally.

"This is the first time in The Glass Slipper Ball's 14 year history that the restaurant in the hotel where the event was held won the People's Choice for Best Overall," said Event Chair and Founder Debra Dion Krischke. Previous winners include: Off the Hook, Hotel Saxonburg and Bella Frutteto.

Executive Chef Sam Castrale developed Ember & Vine's menu to showcase his "scratch cooking" philosophy. Ember & Vine uses locally and regionally sourced ingredients and features American classic specialties with enhanced flavors from the restaurant's custom-made woodfire oven. For more information on Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar visit http://www.emberandvinecranberry.com.

