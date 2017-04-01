News By Tag
Chabad at the Beaches Will Commemorate 50 Years since Israel's Six-Day War
since Israel's Six-Day War
(Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)— One fateful week in June 1967 redrew the map of the Middle East. Fifty years later, Israel continues to face numerous existential threats.
Beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 7PM, Rabbi Kurinsky of Ponte Vedra Beach will offer a fascinating new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) called Survival of a Nation: Exploring Israel Through the Lens of the Six-Day War.
Commemorating 50 years since the Six-Day War, the course invites participants to experience a captivating account of what was at the time considered by many to be the most improbable and astonishing victory in all of military history.
"Traditionally, Jews maintain a fervent allegiance to Israel and also lobby against human rights violations around the globe" said Rabbi Kurinsky of Chabad at the Beaches, the local JLI Instructor in Ponte Vedra Beach. "This course explores the compatibility of these two values, examining Jewish perspectives on controversial human rights accusations leveled against Israel."
If Judaism is a religion of ideas, why do Jews care so much about land? Why does Israel perpetually raise the ire of the entire world? And what are the ethics of preemptive strikes and collateral damage? The course also inquires how Israel might protect itself against an enemy that uses human shields, and explores Jewish positions about Israel's moral obligation concerning territories captured in the Six-Day War.
"In Survival of a Nation modern history meets contemporary controversy,"
Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.
Interested students may call 904-543-9301or visitwww.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. [JLI courses are presented in Ponte Vedra Beach in conjunction with Chabad at the Beaches.]
Members of the local media are invited to observe a class and/or conduct an advance interview with the local course facilitator. Interviews with national facilitators and course creators also may be scheduled, upon request. Contact Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky, rabbi@chabadbeaches.com, and 904-543-9301 for additional media-related information.
JLI, the adult education branch of Chabad-Lubavitch, offers programs in more than 800 locations in the U.S. and in numerous foreign countries, including Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Panama, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela. More than 400,000 students have attended JLI classes since the organization was founded in 1998.
Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky
***@chabadbeaches.com
