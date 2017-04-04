News By Tag
IBT Group launches Florida construction company
"What we have done is expand our existing IBT services into Florida to provide our knowledge and skills gained from developing large infrastructure projects throughout the world over the past 30 years," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.
"I am proud to communicate that IBT has been certified to work with FDOT, which opens new market perspectives for our company. We believe in quality from day one, therefore, we have on board key local executives who bring extensive experience with infrastructure projects in Florida," said Tony Cabrera, managing director of IBT Construction.
Cabrera said that besides FDOT, IBT is pursuing work with expressway authorities, county governments and other agencies that seek to build infrastructure projects
IBT's public works projects throughout Europe, Africa and South America include bridges and highways, parking structures, airports, sports complexes, water treatment plants, hospitals and medical clinics, schools, universities, industrial, residential and non-residential buildings. It also is involved with rehabilitation, infrastructure conservation and maintenance.
About IBT Group
Based in Miami, IBT Group is a multinational group of companies that specialize in the development of public works and the integration of construction equipment projects for public institutions. With proven experience, technical know-how, and financial backing, IBT has become an industry leader in the delivery of "turnkey" development and infrastructure projects in several countries around the globe. Learn more at ibtgroup.com.
