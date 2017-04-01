News By Tag
Moore and Brew to Co-Chair Food Law & Regulation Forum
As Alma Subasic, Conference Director for the Life Sciences and Health Care Group of ACI's Legal Division stated, "ACI is honored to have the General Counsel of GMA co-chair this important event and we are also pleased to have the opportunity to work with Sarah Brew. We are so happy that our attendees will be able to hear directly from these two well-known authorities in the food arena."
And as Lisa J. Piccolo, Senior Industry Manager, Life Sciences and Health Care with ACI noted, "In the last few months, there have been drastic changes affecting the basic food law tenants, particularly with respect to regulations concerning labeling and food safety. As a result, everything from ingredient classification and nutritional content to labeling needs to be rethought in certain instances." Piccolo went on to say that, "This is a pivotal and transformative time for the industry given the uncertainties of the new administration."
Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/
