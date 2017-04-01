News By Tag
Classy Living Society, LLC Supports Moms & Babies – Hosting Baby Basics Drive
CLS is asking you to help us provide the basic necessities for low-income mothers and their new babies by donating to our Babies Basics Drive in support of Families First.
Throughout the month of April, CLS will reach out to dozens of local organizations and businesses, inviting community members to give monetary donations or items off the Families First wish list, like digital thermometers, books, and sleep sacks, as well as clothes, diapers, and wipes.
Donations can be dropped off at Families First main office location, at 80 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, NW, through April 30 or any CLS event during the month. The collected items will be distributed through Families First programs.
The need for these donations in our area is huge. You don't have to be a child development expert to give a baby a great start in life. Research confirms what we've known all along: Love, attention, and basic care is what every baby needs and we aim to support mothers ensure their new babies get just that!
Families First's mission is to ensure the success of children in jeopardy by empowering families and getting their babies off to the best start in life goes a long way to realize that success. Classy Living Society knows first-hand how appreciated these donations are, and how much the community really cares about babies and wants them to have all the basics they need to grow, develop and thrive!
This is CLS' second year hosting a donation drive for this program.
You can learn more about the drive on the Family First's website at http://www.familiesfirst.org/
Classy Living Society, LLC
***@cls-volunteer.org
