April 2017
Right Medical Billing and Preeminent Technology - Medical Billing Services and IT Agreement

KATY, Texas - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Right Medical Billing (RMB) and Preeminent Technology (PMTT) today signed a memorandum of understanding to intensify collaboration in addressing business growth with the Free Standing Emergency Room, Urgent Care, Hospitalists Groups, and Specialist providers in the healthcare market.

This MOU commits the two companies to share new leads related to their respective expertise in their common target market and when applicable, leverage existing resources.

The MOU comes at a time when partnerships play an increasing importance in the a competitive marketplace, and one where both companies are pursuing added growth through strategic partnerships. It also addresses the client need for comprehensive, consultative-based solutions.

This partnership stands to extend the reach of complete revenue cycle management and full service IT support delivered to healthcare providers, allowing these institutions to bring a greater level of quality to the industry by focusing more on delivering quality care to patients, and less on the day-to-day back office tasks that can make or break a provider.

About Preeminent Technology

Preeminent Technology has being providing healthcare IT Support services to medical practices and other healthcare facilities since 2007. Preeminent Technology is currently certified by several EMR vendors including Texas Association of Free Standing Emergency Centers as their   preferred IT Vendor and they've helped 200+ medical practices implement their EMR/EHR systems. With the rapid changes in the healthcare field including EHR implementation and support, a healthcare facility can utilize Preeminent and expect single window IT support service. With a wealth of healthcare industry experience and expertise, Preeminent assists healthcare professionals with a wide variety of healthcare IT needs within their medical practice, from initial system installation to a full range of support options. For more information, visit www.pmtt.us

About Right Medical Billing

Right Medical Billing is a Katy, TX based medical billing services provider with offerings that include medical billing and coding, chart auditing, workflow training and consultation, credentialing and contracting, and complete patient life cycle billing. Founder of the company, Humaira Qureshi, MD, leads the company with a medical background, allowing the company to hone in on a practice's specific needs, in order to build a long-term relationship in which to serve them better. RMB partners with its clients, with the ultimate goal to improve the overall billing practices and insurance claim acceptance rate of its partnered providers, ultimately to increase the provider's revenue. To learn more, contact a specialist at Right Medical Billing to see how their services may benefit you. http://www.rightmedicalbilling.com

