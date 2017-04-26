News By Tag
Community Medical Ethics Project to welcome medical ethics expert to Thiel College
Community Medical Ethics Project announced that noted bioethicist Alex John London will be the keynote speaker at late April event.
London is a noted medical ethics expert who has delivered 15 international invited talks. He has published 71 articles, has been quoted by national and regional media, and testified before a Presidential Commission on bioethical issues. In his presentation—
London has written extensively on problems in bioethics and ethical theory relating to uncertainty, risk, fairness, equality and justice. His papers have appeared in Mind, Science, The Lancet, PLoS Medicine, Statistics In Medicine and numerous other journals and collections. He is co-editor of "Ethical Issues in Modern Medicine," one of the most widely used textbooks in medical ethics and recipient of the Elliott Dunlap Smith Award for Distinguished Teaching and Educational Service in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University. Last year, London was appointed to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) Committee on Clinical Trials. In October 2016, he addressed the ethical issues in marketing pharmaceuticals at the Emerging Health Systems Conference at Seton Hall Law School.
The event is Wednesday, April 26 at the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center. London will make presentations from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Both presentations will cover the same material.
The Community Medical Ethics Project is a collaboration between UPMC Horizon, Thiel College, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Paul's continuing care community. Its mission is to help people in the community better understand medical ethics issues so they can make better decisions involving their healthcare. The presentation is approved for American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award Category 1 credits.
For more information or to register, call 724-983-7168. Registration is available at the door.
Since 2007, London has served as a member of the Ethics Working Group of the HIV Prevention Trials Network. He has testified before the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues and has been commissioned to write papers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Institute of Medicine. He has served as an ethics expert in consultations with numerous national and international organizations including U.S. National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization, the World Medical Association and the World Bank.
About Thiel College
