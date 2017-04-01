News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southcoast Kitchen Designs Named Gold Award-Winner for "Best Showroom" at 2016 PRISM Awards Gala
The award recognized Arguin's efforts at renovating and repurposing the historic Benjamin Ellis School, located at 247 Tremont Street in Carver. Arguin purchased the building in 2015, and immediately set out transforming the two-story, 4,200 square feet of interior space, which dates back to 1932, into a new, expanded showcase for his business, while working hard to preserve the historic nature of the building. Southcoast Kitchen Designs moved from their original Middleboro showroom into the Carver space and celebrated its grand opening early last year.
The two original first-floor classrooms now feature various kitchen layouts that highlight the multitudes of countertop surfaces and cabinetry lines they offer, including Plain & Fancy, Shiloh, Eastman Street, Schrock, Aristocraft, and others. The ground floor has been turned into classroom and workshop space for professional development courses and cooking demonstrations.
"It's very rewarding to receive this recognition, especially after the countless hours we put into the Benjamin Ellis School building, working to realize our vision of a more complete, engaging showroom that really allows visitors to experience how the styles work together and gives them a sense of how they might reimagine their own new kitchen," said Arguin. "We worked hard to preserve the feel and historic nature of the building, as it's very meaningful to the town of Carver and to the region, and we are proud to be members of this community."
Hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB), the 2016 PRISM Awards Gala saluted the accomplishments and achievements of Greater Boston builders, developers, project owners, architects, land planners, marketing/advertising firms, interior designers, remodelers, and other professionals in the home building industry. BRAGB has represented the industry since 1944 as one of the leading trade associations in New England. For more information, visit www.bragb.org.
About Southcoast Kitchen Designs
Southcoast Kitchen Designs is an award-winning kitchen design company, which for more than a decade has been helping homeowners throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island create kitchens that suit their home, their lifestyle and their budget. In addition to design and consultation services, Southcoast Kitchen Designs offers cabinetry options ranging from stock to custom. Their showroom at 247 Tremont Street, Carver, MA, carries numerous fine cabinetry lines such as Plain & Fancy, Shiloh, Eastman Street, Aristocraft and other quality brands. Visitors can also choose from a variety of countertop materials including granite, quartz, solid surface, and laminate. For a tour of the showroom, or to learn more about Southcoast Kitchen Designs, please call 508-465-1476 or visit www.southcoastkitchens.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse