Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea Proudly Supports CaringBridge

-- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is proud to support CaringBridge and acknowledge them for the work they do to help people in need and give them encouragement during their life's darkest moments.Founded in 1997, CaringBridge began simply as a site for the announcement of an upcoming birth of a baby being born to friends of Sona Mehring. Little did Sona imagine that the website would soon catch on with others who wanted to have one place to make announcements of interest to friends and family without having to contact each person individually."In 1997, good friends of mine had a premature baby, and they asked me to let everyone know what was happening. Instead of making dozens of emotional and time-consuming phone calls, I decided to create a website. The same night, their baby Brighid was born, so was the idea that became CaringBridge,"says Sona Mehring, CaringBridge Founder, on the About Us page.The site allows individuals to create their own "website" to make these announcements, which have mostly become health related. People can just go to the main website and type in the name of their loved one to get breaking information or to make donations to help with the financial burdens someone faces when their health is affected.Two of the management leaders at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea have been impacted by the discovery of brain cancer in their granddaughter, Shalyn Gibbons. Shalyn, now 29, was recently married and soon after discovered that the migraine headaches she had experienced since early childhood were caused by a brain tumor on her brain stem, which turned out to be cancerous. After multiple surgeries, radiation and chemo, she is facing another several chemo treatments.In an attempt to help with the tremendous medical costs and the resulting harassment by bill collectors, Shalyn's mother created a website for her on CaringBridge.Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea will be making a donation on Shalyn's behalf and any interested parties are encouraged to do the same by visiting her website at https://www.caringbridge.org/ visit/shalyngibbons Aroma Bravo is an organic coffee and tea company that supports needy causes worldwide. The company has recently announced its support for CaringBridge, an organization that helps individuals who are dealing with health-related problems.