Country(s)
Industry News
National ATM Council Disputes FICO Card Fraud Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The National ATM Council, Inc. ("NAC") today expressed significant question and concern regarding FICO's recent findings on card compromises at retail ATMs in the U.S. NAC had challenged similar findings from last year's annual FICO report, which ran directly counter to the empirical evidence received by NAC from ATM operators throughout the U.S. Both FICO reports stand at odds with NAC's 2016 ATM Industry-wide Skimming Survey results, showing that 9 of 10 retail ATM providers had never encountered even a single card data skimming device on their ATM routes. A majority of the 166 ATM operators participating in the 2016 survey were 10+ year veterans in the retail ATM business, and collectively represented well over 50,000 retail ATMs on their routes.
"The fact that the nation's largest banks hold significant ownership interests in FICO, and those banks' ATMs are in competition with non-bank "retail" ATMs, raises serious questions and concerns," said NAC Executive Director, Bruce Renard. "We have no doubt that, during the current EMV chip card transition, criminals are using more and more counterfeit/
"Based on my many years in the ATM business and numerous discussions with ATM entrepreneurs throughout the nation, there is a clear consensus that card skimming is extremely rare at ATMs in retail locations," said NAC Chair George Sarantopoulos. "It's common knowledge in the industry that the much higher volume, outdoor, unattended bank ATMs are the prime targets for card skimming. Our much lower transaction volume, heavily attended, indoor retail ATMs remain one of the safest places in America to get your cash."
For more information regarding perceived issues with FICO's recent card fraud report and findings, <CLICK HERE>.
Contact
Bruce Renard
***@natmc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse