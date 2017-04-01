News By Tag
Family Promise of Monmouth County Honors NJ Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno with 2017 Hope Award
The Hope Award will be presented to Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno for her outstanding leadership in New Jersey.
Kim Guadagno is honored to receive this year's Hope Award and in doing so recognized the tremendous efforts of the volunteers and sponsors that provide assistance to Family Promise's beneficiaries. She says, "The great strength of Monmouth County and this great State doesn't exist in the halls of the County Court House or the State House in Trenton. Our strength resides in the hearts and souls of our people. It's when ordinary people do extraordinary things to help others."
One of Kim Guadagno's friends, Tim McLoone, humanitarian, restaurateur and founder of the nonprofit organization Holiday Express. says, "I am Kim's biggest fan because she epitomizes everything that a politician should be. She only cares about helping people, particularly families in distress." Mr. McLoone will also be speaking at the event.
The annual dinner includes a cocktail reception and live entertainment followed by dinner, silent and live auctions, and an awards presentation. Visit familypromisemc.org for detailed information on sponsorship opportunities. Tickets are available for purchase online: https://tinyurl.com/
"Over the past 16 years, we are proud to have helped hundreds of families overcome homelessness. Partnering with our congregations and like-minded organizations, we have helped families move from hopelessness and homelessness to hope and homes they can call their own," says Family Promise Board of Trustee President Elaine Young. "Unfortunately, as affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many hardworking families, we turn away families due to lack of space in our current day center. This year we are moving to the grounds of the former Fort Monmouth complex and renovating a building to provide a larger day center that will provide more services to help families regain their independence;
Last year, Family Promise awarded Dorothea Bongiovi the inaugural Hope Award for her tireless commitment to providing healthy meals to families in need through JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey.
