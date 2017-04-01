Family Promise of Monmouth County Honors NJ Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno with 2017 Hope Award

The Hope Award will be presented to Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno for her outstanding leadership in New Jersey.

-- Family Promise of Monmouth County will be celebrating its annual fundraising dinner, The Promise of Spring, on Thursday April 20th, 6:00 PM, at Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune, New Jersey. This year, the organization is proud to present the 2017 Hope Award to Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno who has shown outstanding leadership in New Jersey. Her dedication resonates on so many levels as she serves as a positive role model not just in the state of New Jersey, but throughout the country. Her long-standing commitment to supporting families in need aligns with Family Promise's mission. As a military mom, former prosecutor and the Garden State's first Lieutenant Governor, Kim has been fighting for a better New Jersey by creating a better, more affordable state for families and businesses, and has been bringing relief and volunteer coordinated efforts together to assist Monmouth County families during times of disaster as the overseer of the Governor's Office of Volunteerism and Community Service.Kim Guadagno is honored to receive this year's Hope Award and in doing so recognized the tremendous efforts of the volunteers and sponsors that provide assistance to Family Promise's beneficiaries. She says, "The great strength of Monmouth County and this great State doesn't exist in the halls of the County Court House or the State House in Trenton. Our strength resides in the hearts and souls of our people. It's when ordinary people do extraordinary things to help others."One of Kim Guadagno's friends, Tim McLoone, humanitarian, restaurateur and founder of the nonprofit organization Holiday Express. says, "I am Kim's biggest fan because she epitomizes everything that a politician should be. She only cares about helping people, particularly families in distress." Mr. McLoone will also be speaking at the event.The annual dinner includes a cocktail reception and live entertainment followed by dinner, silent and live auctions, and an awards presentation. Visit familypromisemc.org for detailed information on sponsorship opportunities. Tickets are available for purchase online:"Over the past 16 years, we are proud to have helped hundreds of families overcome homelessness. Partnering with our congregations and like-minded organizations, we have helped families move from hopelessness and homelessness to hope and homes they can call their own," says Family Promise Board of Trustee President Elaine Young. "Unfortunately, as affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many hardworking families, we turn away families due to lack of space in our current day center. This year we are moving to the grounds of the former Fort Monmouth complex and renovating a building to provide a larger day center that will provide more services to help families regain their independence;we know that there is hope for a better future for Monmouth County families. We are the only emergency shelter for families in Monmouth County, so we provide a much needed service to our families. Our ultimate goal, however, is to make our services unnecessary because we have, along with our community partners, eradicated homelessness in Monmouth County."Last year, Family Promise awarded Dorothea Bongiovi the inaugural Hope Award for her tireless commitment to providing healthy meals to families in need through JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey.About Family Promise of Monmouth County: Family Promise of Monmouth County (www.familypromisemc.org)provides food, shelter and services to homeless families in Monmouth County in cooperation with a network of interfaith congregations, while advocating innovative solutions to chronic homelessness. familypromisemc.orgContact Susan Belfer at Belfer Communications for media inquiries and interviews at 732.239.1559 or sbelfer@belfercom.com.