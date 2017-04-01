 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Susan Samueli Center For Integrative Medicine To Host 15th Annual Women's Wellness Day On May 5

Alice Waters, mother of the slow food movement, is keynote speaker
 
 
Alice Waters, luncheon keynote speaker
Alice Waters, luncheon keynote speaker
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- For the 15th consecutive year, the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and UC Irvine Heath will unite hundreds of wellness enthusiasts at its Women's Wellness Day on Friday, May 5, at the Irvine Marriott Hotel.

More than 20 medical experts will provide sessions on various aspects of integrative medicine, which focuses on preventing and fostering the development of healthy behaviors.Integrative medicine incorporates traditional Western medicine with alternative or complementary treatments such as acupuncture, massage, herbal medicine, biofeedback and yoga.

"Our objective is to encourage all women to take great care of their health, wherever they may be in their journey through well-being," says Dr. Shaista Malik, Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine.  "This is a thought-provoking and informative event, empowering women with tools to enhance their personal wellness."

Alice Waters, chef, author, and proprietor of the renowned Chez Panisse, will be the luncheon keynote speaker addressing "Real Nourishment: Teaching Slow Food Values in a Fast Food Culture."  Waters is Vice President of Slow Food International, a nonprofit that promotes and celebrates local artisanal food traditions in 130 countries.  She also is well known for creating "edible school yards," a nationwide initiative to transform gardens and kitchens into interactive classrooms, providing every student with a free, nutritious and organic lunch.

The one-day event begins with registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by the opening session: "The Emotional Gut: Nutrition and Lifestyle Solutions" with speaker Dr. Deanna Minich and a hands-on presentation by Leila Astarabadi on how to use Ayurvedic stress reduction practices for a healthy gut.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, health experts from various fields will provide guidance on the latest practices and research in wellness during two panel discussions and four breakout sessions. Topics will cover:

  - managing and preventing pain and inflammation through stress reduction practices

  - the impact of adrenal health on hormone balance

  - outsmarting genes with diet

  - sustaining and enhancing memory in aging

  - the latest tests for detecting wellness

  - how to boost autoimmunity and treat autoimmune diseases


Throughout the day, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy "retail therapy" at The Marketplace.

The Lead Sponsor for Women's Wellness Day is Microsemi.  Additional notable sponsors include UC Irvine Health, the Samueli Foundation, Apriem Advisors, Merrill Lynch, Sandi Jackson, Whole Foods Market, Arbonne, Michel & Rhyne Attorneys at Law, Burnham Benefits Insurance Services and the Allergan Foundation. Sponsorship packages are still available and range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Tickets for the 2017 Women's Wellness Day are $195 until April 7, and $225 after that date. A variety of organizations have become Affiliates of Women's Wellness Day and their members are eligible for discount pricing. The 2017 Affiliates are: Alzheimer's Orange County, Anaheim Ducks, CHOC, Circle of Red, Greet The Day, Inspired Financial, Laura's House, Leadership Council of the Sue and Bill Gross School for Nursing, NAWBO-OC, Tustin Garden Club, UC Irvine, UCI Pharmaceutical Sciences, Vocational Visions, Woman Sage, Women Investing in Security and Education, Women Presidents' Organization, and Zonta Club of Newport Harbor.

For further information please contact sscim@uci.edu or call (949) 824-5763. To learn more about Women's Wellness Day, please visit https://www.regonline.com/registration/Checkin.aspx?Event....

About The Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine

The Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine at UC Irvine is successfully advancing patient care through education, evidence-based research and clinical practice applying integrative medical therapies. The Center is rapidly becoming recognized for providing "new knowledge" bridging complementary and conventional treatments – all for the singular purpose of achieving better health. For more information, please visit http://www.sscim.uci.edu. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

