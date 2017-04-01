News By Tag
Two Kelley Kronenberg Lawyers Elected to the Broward County Bar Board of Directors
Ms. Barnhart, a Partner at the firm, focuses her practice on Business Transactions, Data Privacy and Security Matters, and General Liability Defense. She is an adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University and serves as an elected representative on The Florida Bar Board of Governors Young Lawyers Division. Additionally, she is a member of Leadership Broward's Women Leading Broward Class IV, as well as a member of the Broward County Bar Association Bench and Bar Committee. Ms. Barnhart is admitted to practice law in the state of Florida, the United States District Court of Florida and the United States Supreme Court. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center.
Ms. Marra, an Attorney at the firm, focuses her practice on Workers' Compensation, Criminal Law, Contract Disputes, Administrative Matters and General Litigation. She serves as the Vice President of Women Development for Ms. Esquire. She is also a member of the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association, the Cuban American Bar Association, the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, Emerge Broward, the Latin Builders Association and a board member of the Stephen R. Booher American Inn of Court. Ms. Marra is admitted to practice law in the state of Florida and is fluent in Spanish. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center.
The Broward County Bar Association is a not-for-profit organization that fosters courtesy, ethics and professionalism among Broward County lawyers to educate the county's citizens on their legal rights and to provide necessary legal services to its residents.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
