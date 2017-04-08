Country(s)
Little book "Naturally Have your High Blood Pressure Controlled" May help USA Save 46 Billion HBP Cost per Year
SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: " CDC.GOV had recognized Lifestyle Change Program that can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and many other complex Health Problems like high blood Pressure; Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Intervention Program is actually an effective Lifestyle Mediation Program which can be the effective therapy against many modern complex health problems. And the program starts with finding out the cause of high blood Pressure, then applying Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation program to eliminate the effects of cause of high blood Pressure. With general functional foods and healthy lifestyle, it is possible that everyone maybe able to solve the problem of High Blood Pressure. The company also offer online support via their website: www.naturallyhaveyourhighbloodpressurecontrolled.com
Consultant Maxwell also said that :" There are different types of high blood pressure with different causes. It is terrible medical malpractice to treat high blood pressure without tracking the cause. Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Intervention Program is to eliminate effects of the causes of high blood pressure, and get Balanced Blood pressure. It is natural health, safety Lifestyle mediation.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.GOV): Report of High Blood Pressure in the United States: About 75 million American adults (29%) have high blood pressure—that's 1 of every 3 adults and Only about half (54%) of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control; High blood pressure costs the nation $46 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medications to treat high blood pressure, and missed days of work.
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: Sky BLUE Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross treats Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids, many human being treasures of medicine had been discovered and serve people.
