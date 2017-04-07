News By Tag
Chicago Conference to Focus on Business Innovation "Whitespaces"
Product Development and Management Association Event Will Share Strategies for Success
This important conference will deeply assess how innovation "whitespaces"
Among the speakers will be Snap-On Tools Chief Innovation Officer Ben Brenton. (Snap-
Other speakers include: Dan Brown, President, Loggerhead Tools & Professor, Northwestern University; Jack Hipple, President, TRIZ and Engineering Training Services LLC; and Mike Schuster, Senior VP New Product Development and R&D, NCH / Danco.
Whether you are looking to exploit gaps in existing markets or product lines, or to radically alter the market landscape, you will walk away with the tools, examples and experience necessary to identify unmet customer needs, map your product strategy, and lead your organization to its next successful product launch.
To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About PDMA
The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) is a community of more than 2,000 members whose skills, expertise and experience power the most recognized and respected innovative companies in the world.
PDMA's members include product development and management practitioners, academics and service providers in a variety of industries and knowledge areas, including new product process, strategy innovation, market research, tools & metrics, organizational issues and portfolio management.
Contact: Marc Brailov
630-390-4198
Contact
Marc Brailov
630-390-4198
***@gmail.com
