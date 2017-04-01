News By Tag
Royal Links unveils Hero card for military, first responders, educators
Big golf discounts for military, professional heroes of Clark County
"We want to offer the bravest members of our community our highest benefits," said Jody Niemann, general manager at Royal Links. Those who are veterans, active military, members of area police and fire departments as well as paramedics, medical industry and those in education are eligible.
"True heroes of our society who keep us safe while risking their own lives, educate our future and keep us healthy deserve to be singled out as heroes," she added.
The Hero Card is $99 and honored for a year after purchase and will be offered for a limited time. Those who are veterans and active military personnel, members of area police and fire departments as well as paramedics, hospital employees and educators are eligible.
The card includes a $49 rate for rounds on the course, 20 percent off in the pro shop and 15 percent off at Stymie's Pub. Cardholders also receive 10 percent off for guests booked online and a free round on their birthday.
"These heroes deserve the opportunity to experience golf at Royal Links at our lowest rate," Niemann said. Niemann is a former LPGA pro and the first woman to operate a Las Vegas golf course facility. "I've always looked up to individual who dedicate their profession to others. They are ideal role models."
Royal Links Golf Club has been locally recognized as the "Best Course in Las Vegas" in the Review Journal's "Best Of Vegas" poll, and was recognized as one of "America's Best Courses You Can Play" by GolfWeek.
Royal Links was built to honor the rich legacy and tradition of the game of golf. Designed by Dye International, this links-style course features holes inspired by 11 different Open Championship rotation courses, including the "Road Hole" and "Hell Bunker" from the Old Course at St. Andrews and the "Postage Stamp" from Royal Troon. Other courses in the loop include Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Liverpool, Prestwick, Royal Lytham, Muirfield and Royal Birkdale.
The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.
Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event, tee time or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or make reservations or online at http://www.royallinksgolfclub.com.
