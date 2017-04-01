News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mission Hills Club Under New Ownership
Northbrook Club Now Welcomes Public Guests for Weddings, Golf, and Special Events
"We are excited to invite the public to discover the new Mission Hills Club," notes Kelly Bernardini, Mission Hills Director of Events. "Our new ownership has maintained the traditional grace of this long-established club for weddings and banquets, and improved upon it to serve the needs of a new generation of guests. Most importantly, this resource is available to everyone in the community to enjoy."
Mission Hills Club offers a golf course view setting, both indoors and out, for weddings, corporate parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, and other events.
With history dating back to 1926, the current Mission Hills golf course has been shortened to nine holes, making it convenient for enthusiasts and business people to fit a round into their busy schedules. Golfers will continue to enjoy a scenic and challenging course, which features mature trees, rolling terrain, and artfully placed water elements. Tee times are open to the public at reasonable rates, with membership packages, lessons, carts, and children's golf programs available.
Mission Hills Club is located at 1677 South Mission Hills Road in Northbrook, Illinois. To schedule a tour or discuss a private event, contact Kelly Bernardini, kelly@missionhillsclub.com or 847 498 3200. Learn more at MissionHillsClub.com.
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates
***@cmacreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse