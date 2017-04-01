Staci Siegel Named 2016 Engel & Völkers North America Elite Club Award Winner

Premium international real estate firm honors Santa Monica advisor with "Diamond" Award

-- Engel & Völkers North America announced that Staci Siegel is a recipient of the Elite ClubAward. This designation is presented to the Engel & Völkers North America real estate advisors who have achieved distinct net commission earnings."Staci has gone above and beyond in demonstrating her key knowledge of the Santa Monica marketplace, representing the expertise and premium level of service that defines Engel & Völkers around the world," said Sandra Miller, license partner of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica. "We are so proud of her achievement."The award was announced at a ceremony held at Engel & Völkers' annual Exchange event, this year hosted at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, Florida. Exchange is the global firm's largest North America event."I am honored to be recognized with the "Award," said Staci, "I feel privileged being included in such an exclusive group of wonderful agents. My strategy for success has always been to remain focused on client needs, and as part of the Engel & Völkers network I have the support and capabilities to continue enhancing my services."To find out more about Staci please go to:Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,500 real estate advisors in more than 750 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry's top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.