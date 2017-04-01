News By Tag
Exeter Hampton Physical Therapy partners with ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx in Exeter offers free injury screenings throughout April in celebration of acquisition.
Previously owned and operated by Paul Heaps, PT, the highly-recognized practice, established in 1982 will now be known as ProEx Physical Therapy. Located on the first floor in the Exeter Professional Park at 21 Hampton Road, the practice will maintain the same hours as in the past.
"We are thrilled that Paul has chosen to partner with ProEx," said Michael Mulrenan, CEO of ProEx Physical Therapy. "He has paved the way for private practice in the New Hampshire Seacoast area and to partner with someone who possesses the experience and expertise that Paul and his team bring is a great honor for the ProEx family."
Heaps, a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, was a pioneer of private physical therapy practice in the State of New Hampshire when he opened Exeter Hampton Physical Therapy 35 years ago. Previously he was the Director of Rehabilitation Services at Exeter Hospital. He is a past member of the Board of Directors for both the New Hampshire chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association and Allied Physical Therapy, Inc. and has been a member of the American Physical Therapy Association since 1978.
The recent acquisition has grown ProEx Physical Therapy to 18 clinics. Although its name has changed the Exeter Hampton PT clinic will continue to operate as before, with the same quality of service, led by Heaps and his staff of therapists and healthcare professionals.
"The staff and I are very excited to partner with such a quality firm as ProEx," said Heaps. "In a time where the future of healthcare is so unpredictable, it makes sense to partner with a group of significant size to allow my team and myself to continue to serve the great people of the Exeter Hampton area. It's a win-win for all."
Free injury screenings will be offered at the Exeter clinic throughout the entire month of April in celebration of its opening under the ProEx name.
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover and Arlington, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit http://www.PROexPT.com
