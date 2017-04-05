Thiel College appoints Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D., new Vice President for Academic Affairs

 

Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D. has been appointed Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, announces the appointment of Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D., as its new Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. Frombgen follows Lynn Franken, Ph.D., who is retiring at the end of this academic year.

A creative and entrepreneurial educator known for her broad understanding of the liberal arts college landscape and a leadership style built on deep collaboration and open communication, Frombgen brings more than 15 years of faculty and leadership experience to her role at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/).

As Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Political Science at Hastings College, she has made significant contributions through accreditation work, the institution's First Year Experience program, and fundraising and grant writing endeavors. During her sixteen years at Hastings, she has also served as department chair and been active in faculty governance.

"Liz joins us at a very exciting time in Thiel's history. Having just completed our sesquicentennial year we are focused on a new strategic plan that emphasizes growth and student success," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. "Liz's proven track record of institutional leadership, faculty and student development, donor relations, and curricular development will greatly benefit Thiel. We are excited to have her as our new VPAA."

As Thiel's new Vice President for Academic Affairs and as a member of the President's Cabinet, Frombgen's responsibilities will extend to strategic leadership for all aspects of the academic program, faculty recruitment and development, and financial and facilities planning, which includes the completion of a new 7,850-square-foot "Science Connector."

Frombgen earned her undergraduate degree at Western Washington University and completed master's and doctoral programs at Purdue University.


About Thiel College


Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

