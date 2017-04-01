 
News By Tag
* Stock Car Racing
* Asphalt Track Racing
* Circle Track Racing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Park Ridge
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Zachary Tinkle Announces 2017 Race Season Super Cups Racing Schedule

Tinkle will be competing for the Central States Region Super Cups championship
 
 
Zachary Tinkle With #53 MiniCup Race Car
Zachary Tinkle With #53 MiniCup Race Car
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stock Car Racing
Asphalt Track Racing
Circle Track Racing

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Park Ridge - Illinois - US

Subject:
Projects

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Tinkle Family Racing is pleased to announce the 2017 race season super cups schedule for Zachary Tinkle, driver of the #53 minicup stock car. He will be racing in 18 separate races at five different tracks in the Midwest region.

The tracks where Tinkle will be racing are: Anderson Speedway in Indiana, Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin, Grundy County Speedway in Illinois, Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin, and Rockford Speedway in Illinois.

Tinkle will be competing for the Central States Region Super Cups championship.

Following is the full super cup schedule of dates and tracks where Tinkle will be racing in 2017.


Saturday, May 20th     Grundy County Speedway, IL
Friday, June 2nd     Madison International Speedway, WI
Saturday, June 10th     Anderson Speedway, IN
Friday, June 16th     Grundy County Speedway, IL       On track autograghs
Saturday, June 24th     Rockford International Speedway, IL
Saturday, July 1st     Grundy County Speedway, IL       Burdette Carter Memorial
Friday, July 7th     Grundy County Speedway, IL       Kids night
Friday, July 14th     Grundy County Speedway, IL       Kids Night
Saturday July 22nd     Dells Raceway Park, WI
Saturday, Aug 5th     Grundy County Speedway, IL
Saturday, Aug 12th     Rockford International Speedway, IL
Friday, Aug 18th     Madison International Speedway, WI
Friday, Aug 25th     Grundy County Speedway, IL
Saturday, Sep 2nd     Grundy County Speedway, IL   Double header weekend
Sunday, Sept. 3rd     Grundy County Speedway, IL   NIGHT OF FEATURES
Saturday, Sept. 9th     Anderson Speedway, IN
Saturday, Sept. 23     Anderson Speedway, IN
Sunday, Oct. 1st     Rockford International Speedway, IL National Short Track Championship

As previously announced, Zachary Tinkle is in a transitional year and training in a late model car. Once race dates are decided for his late model schedule, those will be announced.

About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/) is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.

Contact
Tinkle Family Racing
Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
End
Source:Tinkle Family Racing
Email:***@leftpawpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Stock Car Racing, Asphalt Track Racing, Circle Track Racing
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Park Ridge - Illinois - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zachary Tinkle PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share