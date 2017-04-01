News By Tag
Zachary Tinkle Announces 2017 Race Season Super Cups Racing Schedule
Tinkle will be competing for the Central States Region Super Cups championship
The tracks where Tinkle will be racing are: Anderson Speedway in Indiana, Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin, Grundy County Speedway in Illinois, Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin, and Rockford Speedway in Illinois.
Following is the full super cup schedule of dates and tracks where Tinkle will be racing in 2017.
Saturday, May 20th Grundy County Speedway, IL
Friday, June 2nd Madison International Speedway, WI
Saturday, June 10th Anderson Speedway, IN
Friday, June 16th Grundy County Speedway, IL On track autograghs
Saturday, June 24th Rockford International Speedway, IL
Saturday, July 1st Grundy County Speedway, IL Burdette Carter Memorial
Friday, July 7th Grundy County Speedway, IL Kids night
Friday, July 14th Grundy County Speedway, IL Kids Night
Saturday July 22nd Dells Raceway Park, WI
Saturday, Aug 5th Grundy County Speedway, IL
Saturday, Aug 12th Rockford International Speedway, IL
Friday, Aug 18th Madison International Speedway, WI
Friday, Aug 25th Grundy County Speedway, IL
Saturday, Sep 2nd Grundy County Speedway, IL Double header weekend
Sunday, Sept. 3rd Grundy County Speedway, IL NIGHT OF FEATURES
Saturday, Sept. 9th Anderson Speedway, IN
Saturday, Sept. 23 Anderson Speedway, IN
Sunday, Oct. 1st Rockford International Speedway, IL National Short Track Championship
As previously announced, Zachary Tinkle is in a transitional year and training in a late model car. Once race dates are decided for his late model schedule, those will be announced.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/
