Zachary Tinkle Announces 2017 Race Season Super Cups Racing Schedule

-- Tinkle Family Racing is pleased to announce the 2017 race season super cups schedule for Zachary Tinkle, driver of the #53 minicup stock car. He will be racing in 18 separate races at five different tracks in the Midwest region.The tracks where Tinkle will be racing are: Anderson Speedway in Indiana, Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin, Grundy County Speedway in Illinois, Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin, and Rockford Speedway in Illinois.Tinkle will be competing for the Central States Region Super Cups championship.Following is the full super cup schedule of dates and tracks where Tinkle will be racing in 2017.Saturday, May 20Grundy County Speedway, ILFriday, June 2Madison International Speedway, WISaturday, June 10Anderson Speedway, INFriday, June 16Grundy County Speedway, ILSaturday, June 24Rockford International Speedway, ILSaturday, July 1Grundy County Speedway, ILFriday, July 7Grundy County Speedway, ILFriday, July 14Grundy County Speedway, ILSaturday July 22Dells Raceway Park, WISaturday, Aug 5Grundy County Speedway, ILSaturday, Aug 12Rockford International Speedway, ILFriday, Aug 18Madison International Speedway, WIFriday, Aug 25Grundy County Speedway, ILSaturday, Sep 2Grundy County Speedway, ILSunday, Sept. 3Grundy County Speedway, ILSaturday, Sept. 9Anderson Speedway, INSaturday, Sept. 23 Anderson Speedway, INSunday, Oct. 1Rockford International Speedway, ILAs previously announced, Zachary Tinkle is in a transitional year and training in a late model car. Once race dates are decided for his late model schedule, those will be announced.Zachary Tinkle ( http://zacharytinkle.com/ ) is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.